Jennifer Perez Ryan, a teacher at West Frederick Middle School, has been named the 2021 Frederick County Public Schools Teacher of the Year, the most prestigious award given to FCPS educators.
Ryan will serve as the FCPS representative in the Maryland State Teacher of the Year program. She is the first West Frederick Middle teacher to receive the award.
According to the FCPS announcement, Ryan was surprised by students, staff and other community members at a ceremony Tuesday morning.
“Since [Jennifer] Perez Ryan arrived at West Frederick Middle, she has gone above and beyond to support students and consistently advocates for what is best for her school community," Superintendent Terry Alban said in a prepared statement.
Perez Ryan is an English Learners teacher at West Frederick Middle and also serves as the school's LGBTQ Club adviser. She recently led a workshop program for teachers that explored the topic of racism, guiding them on strategies to help navigate uncomfortable conversations in the classroom.
She is also a member of FCPS Racial Equity Committee and was named the 2019 Frederick Center Ally of the Year for her support of LGBTQ students.
