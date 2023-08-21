Ashley VanCleef and Stephanie Knapp both have experience with special education and children who have disabilities.
They each have businesses that aim to help parents trying to find the best education for their children.
This month, the two women joined forces and opened the Parent Resource Center at 6 North East St. in downtown Frederick as a hub for families to easily find and access resources for children with disabilities.
For example, the center could connect parents to a speech pathologist, a dentist who works well with kids with autism or a special tutor for a child with dyslexia, they said.
The center can also connect parents to attorneys if legal help is necessary, they said.
"The Parent Resource Center is kind of this bigger entity that can connect families with resources, whether those are our resources, or whether those are resources in the community," VanCleef said.
VanCleef, a special education attorney, is the founder of the firm Law for Parents, which helps parents legally when it comes to their children's education. She used to be a special education teacher, an administrator and a school attorney.
Knapp, a paralegal, is the founder of Advocates in Education, a conduit for parents who are trying to figure out what is best for their children in the school system.
State records show VanCleef owns the Parent Resource Center. Both companies are in-house partners, VanCleef said.
She does not offer legal services, but supports parents and teaches them how to handle things like the Individualized Education Program — specialized instruction and services for students with disabilities — with the school system.
As a parent of two children with disabilities, she said, she knows what it's like to feel lost, alone and confused when trying to work with administrators to find the best educational plan for a child.
"You go through these reports and assessments and they ask if you have any questions and you might ask one or two, but then, eventually, you kind of stop asking because, whether they're doing it intentionally or not, you feel like you're supposed to know," Knapp said. "And you feel a bit ignorant when you don't know, so you stop asking questions."
Many of her clients are children who were a part of the U.S. Department of Justice investigation and settlement into the Frederick County Public Schools' misuse of seclusion and restraint on students with disabilities, she said.
Knapp said she filed her own complaint against the Frederick County school district in 2011 because she found that one of her sons was being secluded and restrained. The complaint was settled outside of litigation, she said.
Her constant battles on behalf of her sons inspired her to become certified in special education law, she said.
Brandon Oland, a spokesman for the school district, wrote in an email on Monday that the school district doesn't comment on legal matters.
Plans for the center
Knapp and VanCleef worked together closely prior to the founding of the Parent Resource Center.
They realized that a lot of their work included referring clients to other resources, including each other. They figured having resources and referrals under one umbrella would be easier for parents, so they moved their individual businesses into the same office and are starting to gather community partners.
With a network of partners, Knapp and VanCleef want to help parents who have children with any disability, and connect them to people they need. They hope to hire a program coordinator to help streamline that process.
Knapp and VanCleef also hope to host events like a sensory friendly Santa in December or sensory friendly haircuts.
Sensory-friendly environments and events take into account the sensory sensitivities people with autism may have, and try to create an environment in which they can feel comfortable, according to The Place for Children with Autism, an Illinois-based organization.
Knapp and VanCleef hope to host training sessions for parents and other community members to learn about Individualized Education Programs, so they can feel prepared when they talk about it with schools.
As the Center gets more connected, Knapp and VanCleef hope to reach more parents outside the county.
"I think it should hopefully provide relief for a lot of people in the community," Knapp said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.