Frederick County Public Schools secluded or restrained students more than 10,000 times during two and a half school years, according to newly released data that sheds light on the scale of the district's malpractice.
The U.S. Department of Justice investigated and ultimately settled with FCPS in December 2021, finding that the district was systematically misusing seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities.
In its report on the matter, the DOJ wrote that the district performed 7,253 seclusions and restraints on 125 students during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years and the first half of the 2019-20 school year.
But a broader data set obtained by The Frederick News-Post through a Public Information Act request shows the district performed 10,372 seclusions and restraints on 395 students during that timeframe.
One student was restrained 668 times and secluded 254 times, the data shows. Another was restrained 443 times and secluded 104 times. Sixteen other students were each secluded and restrained 150 times or more.
Leslie Margolis, an attorney for the nonprofit Disability Rights Maryland who has spent years studying data on restraint and seclusion, called the figures "frightening."
"Those numbers are extremely concerning," she said.
Seclusion — during which a student is isolated, often in a padded room, and prevented from leaving — has been banned in Maryland public schools since the DOJ's investigation of FCPS. Physical restraint is still legal in emergency situations, when it is deemed necessary to protect someone from "imminent, serious physical harm."
The DOJ found FCPS was using these practices "to address noncompliant behavior that it should have anticipated and managed as part of educating students with emotional and behavioral disabilities," according to a letter it sent to the district in December 2021.
Discrepancies in the data
FCPS did not have a central electronic system for tracking seclusion or restraint until 2021, said Troy Keller and Linda Chambers, the district's directors of special education.
Instead, during the time period covered by the DOJ investigation, an employee would fill out a paper form each time they secluded or restrained a student. They would mail a copy of that form to the district's central office building, where administrators would transfer the information onto a digital spreadsheet.
But once the DOJ told the district it was investigating and requested student data, FCPS didn't want to rely solely on electronic records at the central office, Chambers and Keller said.
So, the district sent employees into school buildings across the county — which were mostly empty due to the pandemic — and instructed them to sort through the physical records.
The goal was to find and account for any incidents that hadn't made it onto the central spreadsheet, Chambers and Keller said.
In many cases, this search didn't change a student's total incident count. In some, it changed the figure dramatically.
One student's original total was 52 incidents, but their adjusted total was 128 — an increase of 76.
Another student's original count was five incidents, but their revised count was 44.
FCPS also went back through all of its records and removed incidents that had been incorrectly classified, Keller said.
For instance, some employees would incorrectly track a "two-person transport" — a method use to physically guide a distressed student from one place to another — as a restraint on the central spreadsheet.
Those mistakes have since been corrected, Keller and Chambers said.
It's common for educators to misunderstand the difference between the two practices, said Margolis, the Disability Rights Maryland attorney, but transports can still be dangerous.
"I've seen anything from holding a child’s hand to holding their hands behind their back propelling them down a hallway," Margolis said of the classification of transports. "And at that point, that’s a restraint."
The redacted FCPS dataset obtained by the News-Post does not include students' names, ages, genders, races, ethnicities or what schools they attended. It only shows each student's number of incidents and whether their family has responded to FCPS' offers of therapy and tutoring, which are required by the DOJ settlement.
Some students' records delineate how many seclusions and how many restraints they experienced in each school year. Others do not include this breakdown.
Keller said this information was only included on the spreadsheet if a student's family asked FCPS to find it.
The DOJ received the same data the News-Post did, Keller said in an interview last week.
It remains unclear which 125 students the DOJ focused on in its investigation or why it decided to do so.
Recouping the damages
The DOJ settlement requires FCPS to offer 12 hours of therapy to every student it secluded or restrained during the timeframe covered by the investigation, plus one additional hour of services for every hour of instruction the student missed.
The settlement required the district to round up to the nearest hour for every incident when calculating these figures.
That means a student who experienced three 10-second restraints would be offered three hours of therapy or tutoring, even though they technically only missed about 30 seconds of class time, since each individual restraint would be rounded up to one hour.
The district is still working to determine how many families will accept these offers — and, in turn, how much it will have to spend.
Keller estimated that each hour of service would cost between $75 and $150.
If every family accepted their full offer, the district would need to pay between $1.1 million and $2.2 million, according to a News-Post analysis.
Some families have declined their offers. Others have accepted, or requested a meeting with the school's staff to discuss the idea further.
Most families, however, have not responded. Officials are still trying to reach about 250 families, some of whom no longer have children in FCPS.
And even once they do answer, there will be more logistics to figure out: Does the family want therapy, tutoring, summer school vouchers or something else for their child? Would they like the services delivered in person or virtually? Do they have a provider in mind, or do they need help finding one?
FCPS recently hired two part-time employees who will devote all of their time to sorting out these questions.
The two "project managers" will re-contact every family who declined their offer and make sure they're comfortable with that decision, Chambers said.
They will also reach out to the 65 families who accepted their offers, but who don't yet have a provider.
"We needed people who could focus on that solely," Chambers said.
The district's "accelerated timeline" goal is to initiate services by June for all students who want them.
Chambers encouraged families whose children were involved in the investigation to contact FCPS.
"Families are grieving. They're navigating through this experience of trauma," she said. "We want to help."
(1) comment
Terrible. I don’t understand why nobody has been prosecuted for child abuse.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.