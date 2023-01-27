Seclusion Room DOJ
Buy Now

One of three seclusion rooms at the new Rock Creek School in Walkersville. The rooms are no longer in use.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Frederick County Public Schools secluded or restrained students more than 10,000 times during two and a half school years, according to newly released data that sheds light on the scale of the district's malpractice.

The U.S. Department of Justice investigated and ultimately settled with FCPS in December 2021, finding that the district was systematically misusing seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(1) comment

MrSniper
MrSniper

Terrible. I don’t understand why nobody has been prosecuted for child abuse.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription