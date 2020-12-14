Snow days may no longer be something to celebrate for students of Frederick County Public Schools.
Beginning this school year, FCPS announced that in the event of inclement weather, students and staff would engage in virtual instruction from home.
What that means for the future when schools are fully reopened is unclear, but for the time being, students will continue to follow the schedule for virtual learning that is currently in effect, according to Daryl Boffman, executive director of public affairs for FCPS.
An announcement regarding in-person, small-group instruction will be made by 5 a.m. on days with inclement weather, and if needed those students will also participate in virtual learning.
If the weather is serious enough to warrant the closure of FCPS offices, an announcement will be made that the entire school system is closed and there will be no virtual instruction. This will officially be considered a "snow day" and will have to be made up at the end of the school year.
In an email, Boffman said FCPS felt it was the perfect time to transition into using virtual learning on snowy days since students are already engaged in that model.
"It enables us to continue instruction in a pretty seamless manner and makes for fewer make-up days in June," he said.
In anticipation of Wednesday's inclement weather that could bring more than a foot of snow to Frederick, FCPS's free meal distribution schedule has also been amended.
Free meals will be available for pick-up at the 34 school sites and nine community sites on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families will be able to pick up two days worth of meals. No meals will be distributed on Wednesday or Thursday.
Meals are available for any child aged 18 or younger. Children do not have to be present for adults to obtain meals for them. Adults aged 19 or older who are enrolled in educational programs for persons with disabilities are also able to obtain meals.
Meals can be picked up from the following schools: Ballenger Creek Elementary, Brunswick Elementary, Butterfly Ridge Elementary, Centerville Elementary, Deer Crossing Elementary, Emmitsburg Elementary, Glade Elementary, Green Valley Elementary, Hillcrest Elementary, Lewistown Elementary, Liberty Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Monocacy Elementary, Myersville Elementary, New Market Elementary, North Frederick Elementary, Oakdale Elementary, Orchard Grove Elementary, Spring Ridge Elementary, Sugarloaf Elementary, Tuscarora Elementary, Twin Ridge Elementary, Valley Elementary, Waverley Elementary, Whittier Elementary, Brunswick Middle, Crestwood Middle, Gov. Thomas Johnson Middle, Thurmont Middle, Windsor Knolls Middle, Frederick High, Gov. Thomas Johnson High, Middletown High, Walkersville High.
A list of community sites can be found online at fcpsnutrition.com.
