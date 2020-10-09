Interested sophomores and juniors who attend Frederick County Public Schools may apply to serve as the student member of the Frederick County Board of Education for the 2021-22 school year.
Student members of the board are expected to bring student insight and viewpoints on various issues discussed during board meetings. Student member votes do not count in decisions made by the board, but their vote is recorded.
Interested students can contact their student government adviser for a nomination packet or can find one at www.fcps.org/boe/Student-Board-Member-Election. Student government advisers and school principals may also nominate a student.
The nomination deadline is 4 p.m. on Oct. 30.
All applications will be reviewed by a panel of student government advisers and the field will be narrowed down to five finalists on Nov. 6. Candidates will present speeches at the Dec. 10 Frederick County Association of Student Councils (FCASC) General Assembly.
On Jan. 14, each candidate will answer questions during a town hall event at the FCPS Central Office Board Room. They will also submit a one-page platform statement to post online.
All FCPS middle and high school students will vote online from Jan. 14 to Feb. 5. This period of voting will determine who each school's student government representative gives their support to during the FCASC General Assembly on Feb 18.
Whoever receives a majority of the votes will be elected as the student member and will have the opportunity to shadow the current student member during May and June of next year. The selected candidate will officially take over on July 1, 2021.
