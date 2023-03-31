Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
Paisley Ramarge, 10, is fighting Ewing's sarcoma, a rare form of cancer. Students and teachers at her school, Orchard Grove Elementary, have raised more than $10,000 for Johns Hopkins Children's Center in her honor.
Orchard Grove Elementary teachers Mike and Michelle and Ramarge pose with their daughter, Paisley, 10, who talked to the staff and other students through a video connection at an event on Wednesday.
Orchard Grove Elementary students Gigi Rivera, left and Flavia Kagombe watch with excitement as Paisley Ramarge addresses the school through a video connection during Wednesday’s fundraiser.
Before 10-year-old Paisley Ramarge got sick, she'd run two miles or so around the school track every day just for fun. She was an avid baseball player, and she didn't like to sit still.
But that changed last fall, said her mom, Michelle Ramarge, when Paisley started complaining about pain in her left leg. More and more, she wanted to sit out in gym class.
Her parents grew concerned — and that concern didn't fade even when a doctor said it was likely just growing pains.
Several months later, Paisley is now preparing for her eighth cycle of chemotherapy. The pain in her leg turned out to be a tumor. She is fighting Ewing's sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.
Students and staff members at Orchard Grove Elementary — where Paisley attends fifth grade and where both of her parents have taught for 17 years — have rallied around her. As of this week, they've raised over $10,000 for Johns Hopkins Children's Center, where Paisley is being treated.
And in addition to the money, Ramarge said her students and colleagues have been a source of emotional comfort for the family.
"There isn't a day that goes by that we're not getting a hug or a card or a smile," she said. "We teach empathy, we teach kindness, and the students and staff at Orchard Grove — they understand that. Like, they truly get it."
The past few months haven't been easy for Paisley, her mom said. But she's consistently impressed by her daughter's strength.
Despite a 16-hour surgery, grueling cycles of chemotherapy and all of the side effects that come with cancer treatment, Paisley has maintained a resolute focus on getting well and shown composure beyond her years, Ramarge said.
She's determined to reunite with her classmates for her fifth-grade graduation.
Paisley hasn't physically attended school since November. She's been receiving home-hospital teaching three days per week. Ramarge noted with pride that she's maintained straight A's.
Michelle Ramarge, who teaches first grade at Orchard Grove, and Mike Ramarge, who teaches fourth, alternate taking time off. They've fallen into a rhythm with the substitute teachers who care for their students in the meantime.
"When I'm at school, life feels normal," Michelle said.
On Wednesday, nearly 200 Orchard Grove students stayed after school to participate in a fundraising event full of basketball, jump-roping and raffles. At one point, someone had a video call with Paisley from a tablet, and students gathered around to wave at her and talk to her.
"A lot of teachers did not have dry eyes at that point," said Aaron Miller, the school's physical education teacher, who organized the event.
He's been touched by the school's impressive fundraising, especially since more than 40% of Orchard Grove students receive free or reduced-price meals.
In the past, Miller said, fundraisers at the school for national organizations like the American Heart Association have raised between $4,000 and $5,000.
But this is different, he said.
"I think it was just the knowing that it was for somebody in our school," Miller said. "It really impacted our school community."
Seeing her classmates cheering in "Paisley Strong" bracelets at Wednesday's event made Paisley feel like "a celebrity," her mom said.
"The support and the prayers have just been overwhelming," Ramarge said. "And we can feel that the prayers are working."
Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.
