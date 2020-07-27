The six candidates running to serve on the Frederick County Board of Education have a new way to connect with voters thanks to a county resident.
Tarolyn Thrasher, who has lived in Frederick County for eight years, started her own organization called “Next on the Mic” to help those running for political office connect with voters during a time of virtual campaigning.
“I know that because of COVID-19 we are not able to connect with voters and people in the community ... I thought “On the Mic” will give me the opportunity to talk about different issues...[and] bring people in on my discussions,” Thrasher said.
“Next on the Mic” will be a weekly streaming event during which Thrasher will invite an influential figure or leader of Frederick County to discuss certain issues present within the community.
Her first six weeks will be dedicated to the Board of Education candidates.
Each discussion will be live-streamed on Facebook and will last about an hour, Thrasher said.
Thrasher, the mother of two current FCPS students and one graduate, said she wants to make sure the community to know more about the candidates before November.
“I want people to know who is this person, why am I voting for them, what can they do for me? Because I think that’s what Frederick needs right now, is results, and not just picking people because of names or because they are number three on the list,” Thrasher said.
There are three seats up for grabs on the Board of Education. Incumbents Lois Jarman and Rae Gallagher are running to retain their seats. Also on the ballot are David Bass, Jason “Mr. J” Johnson, Sue Johnson and Dean Rose. Board member Michael Bunitsky is not seeking re-election.
Thrasher plans to run for state delegate in 2022 and said she figured “Next on the Mic” would not only help local candidates share their platforms and ideas with voters but also help her showcase the issues that are important to her.
“It was a way for me to connect with Frederick without connecting in person,” she said.
She said she plans to ask the Board of Education candidates not only about their platforms but about how they plan to enter a leadership role during a time of heightened uncertainty for education.
“How are you going to carry the torch moving forward for our kids in education and what does your COVID-19 plan look like?” Thrasher said.
Additionally, what do the candidates plan to do if they lose in November? That answer is just as important as the rest, Thrasher said.
“Are you just going to be like 'I’m out' or are you going to still be active in the community?” she said.
For her, the biggest issue facing FCPS right now is how they will maintain delivering quality education in a virtual environment. The candidates, she said, need to realize that it’s about both the teachers and the students and their specific needs.
“If the board of education can’t listen to their teachers then this whole new normal has already failed,” Thrasher said. “It is so important to me that they understand it’s not just about checking a box it’s really about getting to know who these students are.”
She hopes to give the candidates a rare platform during a time when door-knocking and public events are not plausible, and when most people are focusing on what the current board is doing.
“Everyone wants to talk to the people who are already in the seat but not to the ones who are going to take the seat,” she said. “These people are going to take seats in four months...how are you going to jump in and take charge?”
