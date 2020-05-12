The Frederick County Public Schools Career and Technology Center (CTC) has earned national recognition for its Project Lead the Way (PLTW) biomedical sciences program.
CTC is one of 143 schools nationwide to earn the recognition from PLTW. It recognizes the CTC’s biomedical sciences program for providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities for students.
The program introduces high school students to medicine and human body systems, as well as the wide array of biomedical science careers. Throughout the program, students take on the same real-world challenges as biomedical science professionals, preparing them for careers in medical and health-related fields.
CTC Principal Michael Concepcion gave all the credit to the students and teachers.
“There is no such thing as a high performing program without great students and an outstanding teacher. We are extremely proud of Ms. Claudine Marcum and her students for their dedication and commitment to excellence," Concepcion aid said in a statement. "I’m so glad they’re being recognized for their collective accomplishment.”
