They say Rome wasn’t built in a day, but sheds are a different story. A few students from Frederick County Public Schools’ Career and Technology Center competed Saturday to see who could build the best outbuilding in a single day.
The competition was part of an annual tradition held at the Frederick Home Show, hosted each year at the Frederick Fairgrounds. Under a tent in the back of the fairgrounds, CTC students spent the day diligently building the sheds as part of CTC’s Student Builder Olympics.
Jim Thuman, carpentry instructor for CTC, said the competition is split into two days, with each day focusing on different skills taught at CTC.
“We bring out our carpentry classes, and we have two shed plans, and we split them into teams just to build it,” Thuman said as hammers banged and circular saws buzzed around him.
But a shed is more than just the wooden walls and roofs constructed by the carpentry students, and that’s where the next round of the competition comes in on Sunday, Thuman said.
“The HVAC students, plumbing students and electrical students come out and they do a mock-up inside the shed so they can have a competition as well,” Thuman said.
Once the sheds are completed, Thuman said they’ll be sold for $3,500 each, with the proceeds going toward CTC’s program.
Thuman said the construction process got started at about 8:30 a.m., with students moving at a brisk pace, considering most of the walls were already built by 9 a.m.
Leading one of the teams was Beckett Tayler, a CTC student who goes to Gov. Thomas Johnson High School. Tayler’s team, at least as of early Saturday morning, was moving a bit faster than the other team.
“It’s going pretty smoothly,” he said, before flashing a smile and saying, “The first-years are beating the second-years.”
Diego Ramirez, a Tuscarora High School student, was the leader of the other team. Ramirez said his team’s approach was more tortoise than hare referring to the age-old proverb.
“We’re taking things slow, and we’re just trying to make everything right,” Ramirez said. “A lot of things we do is quality control and housekeeping, which is for safety measures.”
Both Ramirez and Tayler said they think competitions like the Student Builder Olympics could help prepare them for some of the pressures they’ll face in a trade career.
“It prepares you for the pressure of the real world and to make sure you’re working fast, keeping everything under control and keeping everything right,” Ramirez said.
Tayler agreed.
“It helps keep you on time limits, like a real job,” he said. “It makes you get everything right with limited supplies.”
According to a press release sent by the Frederick County Building Industry Association in February, both sheds will be judged for quality by members of the FCBIA before being sold by the organization. Those interested in purchasing one of the two sheds can email events@frederickbuilders.org, the release says.
