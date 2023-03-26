Frederick native Elizabeth England Benson, the younger of two hearing daughters of Deaf adults Harry and Minnie Benson, was born in 1904.
Her parents were alumni of the Maryland School for the Deaf, and later employed by the institution — Harry as printing office foreman and Minnie as substitute teacher. The two married in 1901.
Census records show that the Benson family resided at 148 W. South St. in 1910 and that they likely resided there for much of Elizabeth’s childhood.
Harry Benson was a beloved instructor, coach, and mentor with a 60-plus-year association with the school. The Benson Gymnasium was dedicated in his honor in 1975.
Elizabeth graduated from Frederick’s Girls’ High School in 1922 and went on to study at the Maryland State Normal School, the state’s school for training teachers, in Towson.
Upon graduation, she returned to the Frederick area, briefly working as a teacher in Woodsboro.
In 1925, she enrolled as a student in the Normal Department at Gallaudet College, now Gallaudet University, in Washington, D.C., which is specifically dedicated to the education of the Deaf and hard of hearing.
She received her certificate in 1926 and began teaching at the Kendall School for the Deaf, then at Gallaudet, teaching audiology, sign language, and lip-reading.
She went on to receive her master’s degree from the college in 1932. During this time, college records document a Frederick residence.
In 1937, she received a law degree from Washington College of Law, now American University, and was admitted to the bar of the District of Columbia.
During World War II, and after three weeks in officer candidate school at Fort Des Moines, Iowa, she received direct appointment as a second lieutenant in the United States Army’s Women’s Army Corps.
Elizabeth served at Borden General Hospital in Chickasha, Oklahoma, where she provided rehabilitation services to soldiers experiencing new hearing loss due to the war.
Dr. Edward Scouten of the National Technical Institute for the Deaf described her military service in the Maryland Bulletin as follows: “Deafened enlisted men and deafened soldiers alike were lifted out of their doldrums of silence by her forthright and positive approach. ... For several hundred deafened G.I.s their association with her was the difference between ultimate success and what might have been.”
After the war, she returned to Gallaudet and was appointed dean of the Department of Women in 1950, a position she held until her retirement in 1970. During that period, the majority of top administrative positions in higher education were held by men.
After 40-plus years of dedication to Deaf education and advancement, Benson’s accomplishments were innumerable and included an appointment to associate editor of the American Annals for the Deaf and a position as founding board member to the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf, both in 1964.
She was a nationally recognized authority on sign language and the manual alphabet, interpreting for Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson.
Throughout her time at Gallaudet, where she maintained an apartment, Benson always considered Frederick home. It was where her primary residence remained, with her mother and sister, as she conveyed to The Frederick News-Post in 1967, and where she lived at the time of her death in 1972.
She is buried at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.