Maryland School for the Deaf (MSD) announced its next superintendent on Monday, ending a search process that took more than two years.
The school’s board of trustees voted unanimously to appoint John Serrano, currently the executive director of undergraduate admissions at Gallaudet University.
The vote took place during a hybrid meeting Monday afternoon, with some members gathered at MSD’s Columbia campus and others attending via Zoom.
In brief remarks, Serrano said he was “thrilled and humbled” to have earned the job, and acknowledged he had a steep learning curve ahead of him.
“We’re in the middle of the school year,” Serrano said in American Sign Language as an interpreter on the Zoom call translated. “We can’t afford to wait. The students can’t afford to wait. Nobody can afford to wait. We have to hit the road running.”
Serrano will begin his tenure Jan. 25.
MSD provides free public education to deaf and hard of hearing children from birth until age 21. The school operates on two campuses — one in Columbia and one in Frederick.
The high school campus is in Frederick, and most students who begin their education at Columbia’s campus eventually transfer there.
The superintendent search process began in September 2020, after former Superintendent James Tucker, who had held the job since 1992, announced his early retirement.
In May 2021 — after months of candidate interviews, focus groups and community surveys — MSD announced it was suspending the search because all three finalists had withdrawn.
The school relaunched the search in September and said it would operate under an “expedited timeline,” aiming to make a hire by the end of 2022 or early 2023.
Last month, the school announced that its two finalists for the role were Serrano and Taiyabah Naeem, the director of diversity, equity and inclusion at the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf.
Both candidates toured the school and met with community members in December.
Before beginning work at Gallaudet, a private Deaf university in Washington, D.C., Serrano worked as the school-level superintendent of Atlanta Area School for the Deaf in Georgia, according to a news release from MSD. He also spent 13 years with the Texas School for the Deaf.
He serves as governing board member for both the Conference of Educational Administrators of Schools and Programs for the Deaf and the American School for the Deaf, according to the release.
Serrano is the first Hispanic person to lead MSD, officials said Monday.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
