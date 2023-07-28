The Maryland School for the Deaf said Friday that it has been awarded a $750,000 grant from the National Park Service to preserve the historic Hessian Barracks in Frederick.
The Hessian Barracks — a National Historic Site on the school’s Frederick campus — were built in 1777 during the Revolutionary War and held captured Hessian soldiers.
The Hessians were German soldiers hired during the war to fight for the British who needed trained soldiers. According to American Battlefield Trust, without the added troops, the British war efforts would have been hampered.
Over time, the barracks also housed a state armory, the county fair, a Civil War hospital, and then the Maryland School for the Deaf, which was established in 1868.
Before the school constructed its first building in 1871, the barracks served as its initial meeting place, according to a press release from the school on Friday.
“Today, it stands as a significant landmark, preserving the stories of those who once walked its halls and contributing to our collective understanding of America’s past,” the release stated.
The school will focus the grant money on critical stabilization and foundation work of the barracks.
Other work that needs to be done includes: the earthwork around the building that needs regrading, cracks and missing mortar, and balcony repairs.
The award comes from the Semiquincentennial Grant Program that Congress established in 2020 to honor the 250th anniversary of the U.S. by restoring and preserving historic sites that commemorate the nation’s founding, according to the National Park Service.
The grant will not cover all of the repairs, but the school will collaborate with the Maryland Department of General Services and the Maryland Historic Trust to prioritize the most significant projects, according to the school’s chief financial/operating officer, Ann Miller.
The organizations will work to establish a timeline, as the school is still in the initial stages of receiving the grant, but the school aims to complete some of the work before the country’s 250th anniversary celebration, which will be in 2026, Miller said.
The school’s superintendent, John A. Serrano, stated in the release that the grant will ensure the preservation of the barracks for future generations.
“This grant plays a pivotal role in safeguarding this essential part of Maryland’s history and the early beginnings of the Maryland School for the Deaf,” Serrano stated in the release. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the National Park Service for recognizing the significance of the Hessian Barracks and supporting our commitment to preserving our rich heritage for generations to come.”
