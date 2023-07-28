Hessian Barracks MSD
Buy Now

Built in 1777, the historic Hessian Barracks held captured Hessian soldiers during the Revolutionary War, then it housed a state armory, the county fair, a Civil War hospital, and then the Maryland School for the Deaf. Now it’s a National Historic Site on the school’s Frederick campus

 Staff photo by Bill Green

The Maryland School for the Deaf said Friday that it has been awarded a $750,000 grant from the National Park Service to preserve the historic Hessian Barracks in Frederick.

The Hessian Barracks — a National Historic Site on the school’s Frederick campus — were built in 1777 during the Revolutionary War and held captured Hessian soldiers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription