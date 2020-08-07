After not getting an end of year celebration from their school, graduates of the Maryland School for the Deaf decided to host their own celebration.
About 20 students of MSD’s Class of 2020 gathered at the Baker Park Amphitheater Friday morning with their families to commemorate their hard work and accomplishments.
The senior class was originally supposed to have a traditional graduation ceremony earlier in the summer, but it was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Wonda Oliver, a parent of a graduate and one of the event’s organizers, said families realized how upset the students were and decided to plan their own outdoor ceremony.
She said many of the graduates who weren’t in attendance had made other arrangements after learning the school’s ceremony was canceled. Some are attending schools in other states and have been required to quarantine for two weeks before moving.
Luckily, though, more than half of the senior class were able to attend Friday’s outdoor ceremony.
Each graduate in attendance walked across the stage of the amphitheater and picked up their diploma from a table. They each also shared some messages from the stage, many of them thanking their family and friends.
“I’m just so glad that we’re doing this and we can experience it, because you know, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” Sascha Tansky said through a sign language interpreter.
Originally from Frederick, Tansky attended MSD for 10 years. She plans to attend Gallaudet University in the fall and study biology. She hopes to one day become a virologist.
“I’m ready to move on to the next chapter of my life, so this a good closure to my senior year and all of my years at Maryland School for the Deaf,” she said.
Jalen Whitehurst, another graduate, said it was tough not having a typical end of high school experience. He will miss his friends, he said, and the comfort of his long-time school.
“There are not that many deaf schools in America, so it was just an amazing experience for me. Growing up, figuring out who I am, having close friends...we’ve all just really supported each other,” Whitehurst said.
Wonda’s daughter Laniece Oliver said coming to MSD was life-changing. Laniece lives in Baltimore and attended a mainstream school until third grade. She never thought she would have deaf friends, let alone get to graduation day.
“Growing up in a hearing family, it was different coming to a deaf school and I felt like I had a second family here and everybody just accepted me,” she said. “I never thought I’d get to this day in a way...and here I am.”
Laniece plans to attend Rochester Institute of Technology in the fall and study business.
Her mother agreed that getting to this day was a big moment.
“We tried mainstream schools and it was working for a while, but...I knew that she needed more and when we found MSD she found her world. She found her people,” Wonda said. “Seeing them graduate together and finally get to have this moment means a lot because they worked hard for it.”
