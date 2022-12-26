Maryland School for the Deaf will name its next superintendent on Jan. 9.
The school's Board of Trustees will convene that day and vote to ratify the selection, according to a news release from the school last week.
In November, the school announced its two finalists for the role: Taiyabah Naeem, the director of diversity, equity and inclusion at the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, and John Serrano, the executive director of undergraduate admissions at Gallaudet University.
Both candidates visited the campus earlier this month and spoke at a pair of community forums. The school also administered surveys, which it said were "very helpful in informing the Board of Trustees decision in the selection of MSD's next Superintendent."
MSD provides free public education to deaf and hard of hearing children from birth until age 21. The school operates on two campuses — one in Columbia and one in Frederick.
The high school campus is in Frederick. Most students who begin their education at Columbia’s campus eventually transfer to Frederick.
The search for the school's next superintendent was originally initiated in September 2020, after former Superintendent James Tucker, who had held the job since 1992, announced his early retirement.
Tucker’s departure came in the wake of pressure from parents and alumni, who had accused him of fostering a racist and elitist environment at the school and called for his ouster.
In May 2021 — after a monthslong search that included candidate interviews, focus groups and community surveys — MSD announced it was suspending the search because all three finalists had withdrawn.
The school relaunched the search in September.
The superintendent announcement is set to take place at the Columbia campus.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
Education reporter
Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.
