After almost 13 years attending Maryland School for the Deaf, Bella Finkle said it will be strange not to see her school’s building every day.
“I still do feel bittersweet, certainly,” Finkle, 17, of Frederick, said before the school’s graduation on Friday.
The Maryland School for the Deaf celebrated the graduation of 30 students at a ceremony Friday at Benson Gym, with 29 students attending, according to Amy Mowl, director of public relations at the school.
Students on Friday celebrated meeting state requirements for either diplomas or certificates of completion, Mowl wrote in a text message.
The student who was not there Friday, Elian Zfati, is in Israel for practice as a member of the Israel national deaf men’s basketball team, Mowl added. The team will play in the World Deaf Basketball Championships in Greece this month.
On Friday, graduates walked into the gym in the school colors of orange, black, or white; they chose which color, Mowl said.
After walking across the stage and obtaining diplomas or certificates, many students stopped to make informal speeches in sign language.
“I want to thank my family for their support throughout this journey that started 17 years ago, and I’m finally out,” Zoe Austin said on stage.
Superintendent John A. Serrano’s speech focused on the ideas of “belonging” and “becoming.”
“As you go out and leave your home, keep those connections in heart, mind, and spirit,” Serrano said.
After the cocoon period of high school, “now it’s your turn to become,” he said.
Serrano started at the school in January, so this is his first graduation, he said in an interview before the event.
“It’s profound, I think, you know, this class is going to have a special place in my heart,” Serrano said. “They keep reminding me, ‘We’re your first class, we’re your first class.’”
Finkle delivered the student address.
“Today is a day of finding out who you are,” Finkle said. She shared her story of realizing her passion for fashion.
“Embrace those passions. Live with purpose and honor,” she said.
“And all of you will always be forever in my heart,” Finkle said later in her speech.
Two exchange students — Ayishatu Osman, from Larabanga, Ghana, and Luis Pufhan of Muelheim, Germany — gave speeches during the ceremony.
Osman, who came to the school in August, said she had to be brave to decide to spend a year in school abroad.
“This has been a year of yes for me,” Osman said.
If she had not said yes, she wouldn’t have experienced things like the prom, homecoming, and American food, she said.
Osman said in an interview that she appreciates that the entire school communicates in sign language and that she could get support outside campus, like video interpretation services.
“I wish I could take what we have here and bring it back to Ghana to improve communication access,” Osman said.
For Victoria Woodhull, 19, of Taneytown, the school was a close-knit environment.
“There’s a sense of family. ... MSD is definitely going to be my forever home, no question,” Woodhull said.
She will study art and media design at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C.
The ceremony’s commencement speaker was Linsay Darnall Jr., an activist and educator, according to the event program.
Darnall spoke about attending the now-closed Nebraska School for the Deaf in Omaha, which shut its doors in 1998.
Darnall encouraged students to think about the significance of MSD as an example to schools or programs across the nation.
“MSD is an institution for the entire United States,” due to programming and activities it offers and its visibility, Darnall said.
“I challenge you to carry that legacy with you,” Darnall added.
Many students decorated their caps. One said “I did it!”
Arabella Bielucke had pink and white flowers on her cap.
The flowers show “me growing as a person,” she said after the ceremony.
Correction
An earlier version of this story incorrectly referred to Elian Zfati's basketball team.
