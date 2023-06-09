As Cassidy Perry raced across the basketball court at the Maryland School for the Deaf's Benson Gym on Friday morning, she had one thing on her mind — coming back to her hometown with a gold medal.
The practice on the Frederick campus was the last one in the United States for the women's and men's national deaf basketball teams ahead of the Deaf International Basketball Federation world championships.
The Maryland School for the Deaf offered its gymnasiums to the national teams before they were scheduled to board their flight Friday to Heraklion, Greece, where they'll compete from June 13 to 24.
For Perry, who graduated from MSD in 2019 and is a rising senior and basketball player at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., coming back to the court she once played on as a student evoked many fond memories.
"It's a lot of nostalgia," Perry said through a sign language interpreter. "I had a lot of hell and a lot of tough practices here, and it's funny going to college and then coming back here to all these memories. It feels great to be back here again."
Along with Perry, three other players and a manager on the women's national team attended the school. One player and one manager on the men's national team are also alums of the school.
Enow Otto graduated from MSD in 2021 and plays basketball for Gallaudet University, where he's a rising junior. Like Perry, his eyes are also on winning gold, he said, and he'll be thinking about his teammates on the men's national team when he's on the court in Greece.
"I can't do anything alone. It's all about the team, so I'm motivated to help the team and always be the best player I can be," he said.
For MSD's staff, seeing so many former students make it to the world-championship level is an inspiring testament to the school's support for its young athletes.
"I just think our community is so strong here," said Amy Mowl, who previously coached basketball at MSD and serves as the school's public relations director. "The skills haven't developed overnight ... and we continuously find opportunities for our students to improve."
As the national teams practiced on Friday morning, elementary and middle school students filed into the gym to watch.
MSD Superintendent John Serrano said hosting the teams was a good opportunity for current students at the school to see what they can achieve in the future.
Standout athletes aren't a new phenomenon for the school. At the entrance to its gymnasium, a wall of photos highlights 56 alums who competed in various sports at the Deaflympics. Perry's photo is on the wall for playing basketball for the U.S. team at the 2022 Deaflympics in Brazil, as is Emelia Beldon, a 2017 MSD graduate who is also on the women's national team.
Beldon, who graduated from Gallaudet University last year, said her motivation for playing high-level basketball "all started here in this gym" at MSD.
"I can't wait to play with this team," Beldon said. "In the end, I hope that we finish with a good feeling that we played our best, that we represented USA well, represented deaf women, for deaf girls to look up to us."
Beldon and her teammates are coached by Touria Ouahid-Boren, who also coaches middle school girls basketball and is a physical education teacher at MSD's Frederick campus. For Ouahid-Boren, who has headed the national women's team since 2021, the past few months have been a whirlwind of leading her players in team-building exercises, bringing them together on Zoom calls from different states.
"I have to think outside of the box of how we can keep in touch," she said. "I'm a strong believer in face-to-face contact and making sure that people feel comfortable and help them to develop a bond."
In addition to their usual weightlifting and practice regimens, the teams had to think of creative ways to raise money, Ouahid-Boren said. Hearing sports teams usually have sponsors, but the deaf national teams had to raise their own funds to cover the championship and travel costs.
Players used GoFundMe pages, sold stickers and shirts and held a "free-throw-a-thon" competition to raise money.
Now, as the players prepare to face off against other deaf basketball teams from around the globe, these bonding experiences stand out.
"That's what makes basketball special. It's not just about the game itself, but also what we get out of it in terms of bonding, new friends, lifelong memories, and also meeting deaf people from other countries," said Claire Ruiz-Tucker, a women's national team player who graduated from MSD in 2011 and will start graduate school at Gallaudet University in the fall.
Ruiz-Tucker's roots at MSD will be top-of-mind as she takes the stage in Greece, she said.
"I wouldn't be where I am if it were not for Maryland School for the Deaf," Ruiz-Tucker said. "Everything started here."
