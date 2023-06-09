MSD Basketball Stars
The Maryland School for the Deaf offered its gymnasiums to the national teams before they boarded their flight Friday to Heraklion, Greece, where they'll compete from June 13 to June 24. The practice on the Frederick campus was the last one in the United States for the women's and men's national deaf basketball teams ahead of the Deaf International Basketball Federation world championships. Players on the women’s team cheer each other on at the start of practice.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

As Cassidy Perry raced across the basketball court at the Maryland School for the Deaf's Benson Gym on Friday morning, she had one thing on her mind — coming back to her hometown with a gold medal.

