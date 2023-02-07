Teachers and other employees at Maryland School for the Deaf voted overwhelmingly to unionize last week, giving them the ability to collectively negotiate on wages, benefits and more.
The vote was 159-2, officials said. The decision means most of the school's workers will be affiliated with the Maryland affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT).
With two campuses — one in Frederick and one in Columbia — MSD is a public school that educates Deaf and hard of hearing children from birth until age 21. It’s an independent state agency, and its staffers work for the state government, rather than Frederick or Howard counties’ public school systems.
The MSD Faculty and Staff Association has technically existed as a union for decades, but until last week, it didn't have collective bargaining rights, said Edna Johnston, its president.
"It was like a dog without any teeth," Johnston said in American Sign Language as an interpreter translated.
Now that the association has negotiating rights, Johnston said, there are two main areas of focus.
One is making sure all MSD employees become part of the state's formal personnel management system. Currently, Johnston said, about a third of the teachers at the school are contractors, meaning they aren't eligible for the benefits owed to state employees.
But those teachers work full time and perform the same duties as non-contract educators, Johnston said.
"That does not sit right with me," Johnston said. "There's a lot of us that feel the exact same way, that we all should be on the same playing field."
The other priority is securing back pay to make up for salary freezes that prevented step increases, Johnston said.
Ray Baker, communications director for AFT Maryland, said Tuesday that some MSD teachers had missed more than 15 years' worth of raises due to the freezes. Most teachers are at least 10 years behind schedule, he said.
Johnston, who teaches classes on ASL, literature and linguistics at the Frederick campus, said she's been working at the school for 18 years. She hasn't received a step increase for nine of those years, she said.
In an emailed statement Tuesday, MSD Superintendent John Serrano wrote that "this is a very exciting time" for school employees.
"Our teachers and staff are on the frontline," Serrano wrote. "Every day they work with our students to carry out the school’s mission. Teaching young minds is a noble profession and we are dedicated to supporting our teachers and staff. MSD management looks forward to partnering with AFT and the Department of Budget and Management on union matters and collective bargaining."
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.