To make up for an in-person ceremony this year, the staff of Rock Creek School held an all-day celebration for their graduating seniors on Friday.
All six graduates received deliveries throughout the day of breakfast, lunch, and a final gift bag filled with goodies.
Rock Creek School provides special education to Frederick County students with severe intellectual, physical, emotional, hearing, visual and learning disabilities, from ages 3 to 21.
Normally, there is a graduation ceremony and prom at the end of the school for all students to celebrate those who are transitioning into adult programs said Janet Fox, a teacher at Rock Creek School.
However, due to COVID-19, all Frederick County Public School proms were canceled this year and graduations went virtual.
Fox said she and the staff wanted to make the grads feel extra special and to make the celebration bigger than just the virtual ceremony.
Each graduate and their family received a breakfast delivery of assorted pastries and bagels which were donated by one of the school’s secretaries and a lunch delivery of sandwiches donated by Jersey Mike’s of Frederick.
Connor Wolf, 21, is one of the six graduates of Rock Creek. Joy Sweadner, a teacher at the school, delivered his box of sandwiches on Friday along with a special treat – a bottle of ketchup.
According to Connor’s mom, Denise, ketchup is one of Connor’s favorite foods.
For 15 years Connor, who is non-verbal and autistic, was unable to eat on his own and had to receive his meals through a feeding tube. But due to a very determined staff member at “The Rock” – the nickname for the school used by staff and parents – Connor began eating through his mouth and learning to feed himself.
It is this above and beyond effort by staff members that makes Wolf love “The Rock.”
“Whatever they can do, whatever there is to work on that’s what they do,” Wolf said. “Rock Creek School has been his home away from home for all these years. The teachers have become like family.”
Wolf said it was difficult to not have an in-person graduation for Connor, but that she loves what the staff decided to do instead.
“The fact that they’re honoring six students this way ... I just love that they respect the students who cannot give back. They respect them even though they can’t say thank you,” Wolf said.
Dustin Malamis, supervisor of Jersey Mike’s establishments in Montgomery and Frederick counties, said after they heard about what Rock Creek staff were doing, he and other members of the staff knew they wanted to donate the lunches and not simply give a discount.
Supporting those with disabilities is something important to Malamis because his younger brother is diagnosed with Down syndrome.
“We wanted to support [Rock Creek] not only because of that but because of the pandemic. Also, graduation is a big day for these kids,” he said.
Sweadner, who helped coordinate the lunch delivery, said that when Malamis told her they would donate the sandwiches free of charge, she immediately started crying.
“It’s just been a very emotional time period to be a teacher ... we put our hearts and souls into our jobs at Rock Creek and we just want to make sure to celebrate [students] and their families as much as could,” Sweadner said.
Along with the meals, each graduate received a gift bag with some of their favorite things.
Johnny Malone, 20, had his gift bag delivered by his long-time aide, Tyeka Diggs. Inside was a storybook, a Class of 2020 T-shirt, a box of cookies, and a big box of “Snack Pack Pudding.” Johnny also received his official diploma from the state of Maryland.
Now that Connor and Johnny have graduated, both will go on to attend adult day programs many of which continue to help individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities gain greater independence and participate in their communities.
It’s a scary transition though, Connor’s sister Lauren Futch said.
“We trust [Rock Creek] so it’s a tough transition to have to find new people that we trust with [Connor] and just a whole new program. He’s so used to his schedule at Rock Creek ... we’re hoping that he takes it well,” she said.
Tom Malone, Johnny’s dad, shared similar feelings.
“I wish there was a Rock Creek university,” he said.
Regardless of where the graduates go on after “The Rock” though, the school will always remain home and staff will always remain a part of their families.
Diggs, who has worked at Rock Creek for 20 years, said it isn’t unusual to stay in touch with families long after students leave.
This bond between staff and students is why Johnny’s mom, Kim, said as much as this year’s celebration was different it was better in many ways.
Johnny didn’t have to sit for hours through a ceremony, family and friends from all over the country were able to watch the virtual ceremony, and staff was able to visit and have personal goodbyes.
Everyone was able to share, on a closer level, a very big day.
“We take everything and celebrate to the extent that we can possibly do. This is a big event for our kids and sometimes it’s the only event that they ever get in their lives,” Fox said.
Wolf agreed.
“This is their big thing in life. They’re not going to get married; they’re not going to graduate from college, this is their big celebration,” Wolf said. “So to make it count is the best thing [staff] could have done. I’m so thankful.”
