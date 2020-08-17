Although school is virtual this fall, Gabby Averill knew students would still need school supplies.
She knew they would need things like composition books, glue sticks, colored pencils and notecards in order to succeed this year regardless of the mode through which they receive their education.
“Right now, with everything going, on I feel like school supplies is the last thing on people’s mind but it’s super important,” Averill said. “And with a lot of people losing jobs right now, there are a lot of kids in Frederick County who don’t really have the important things needed in order to succeed.”
Averill, a rising senior at Oakdale High School, spent her summer collecting school supplies and backpacks for her fellow FCPS peers — of all ages.
As part of the Leadership Academy at Oakdale High, Averill was required to create and complete a capstone project. The academy is a two-semester course that teaches students the skills needed to become an effective leader.
Averill already plans to attend Mount St. Mary’s University where she will play lacrosse and study elementary education. Making sure kids are learning is her passion, she said, and she wanted to convey that through her capstone project.
Having the right school supplies can determine whether a student learns at their best, Averill said.
“The kids are our future and if they don’t come to school with the right supplies, they might be focused on how the person next to them has all these colored pencils and crayons, but they don’t,” Averill said. “It will affect their school work and it could honestly affect them in the future.”
In June, Averill got the word out about her collection through social media and began collecting supplies through individual pickups and drop offs. Her campaign was appropriately titled “Pack Full for Back to School.” She also set up a table outside a local Staples store where people could donate purchased items.
Averill collected enough supplies to fill 54 backpacks. Every backpack included a 3-ring binder, three folders, three spiral notebooks, two composition notebooks, a pack of loose-leaf paper, a pack of notecards and a pencil pouch that held a pack of pencils, pens, four glue sticks, a pack of erasers, a pack of colored pencils and crayons, and one pair of safety scissors.
Averill said she made sure to include supplies that could be used by students of all ages.
To get the backpacks to students in need, Averill partnered with the Frederick Rescue Mission, which holds a backpack and school supply drive each year.
Families are able to sign up to receive a backpack full of supplies and the Rescue Mission collects as much as they are able to through individual donors and community efforts like Averill’s.
Teri Kwiatek, outreach coordinator for Frederick Rescue Mission, said this year has been difficult for collecting supplies because traditional donation sites are closed. Through Averill’s effort though, Kwiatek said she is able to meet the need of students who requested backpacks.
She expects the mission will end up giving out about 200 backpacks this year, which is much less than the 500 backpacks they hand out in a typical year.
Having people like Averill choose to partner with the mission is humbling, Kwiatek said.
“We feel privileged that they would consider us. It makes me think that they believe in us and that they believe in our mission,” Kwiatek said. “Every donation makes such a difference. Everything adds up to helping families in need.”
And collecting 54 backpacks is not an easy feat Kwiatek said.
For Averill though the number doesn’t matter.
“Even if I had only packed one backpack, just the thought of helping one kid made me so excited,” she said.
