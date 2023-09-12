Parents and students shared mixed opinions Monday night on potential redistricting recommendations during a community forum Frederick County Public Schools hosted at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School.
While multiple individuals supported the recommendation that would redistrict the fewest students, others said a larger redistricting is inevitable and necessary to ensure schools won’t be over capacity in the future.
Parents of Monocacy Middle School and TJ High School students said they feel like those schools are being disparaged by other community members who don’t want their children redistricted there.
The meeting was the third community forum FCPS held to gather feedback on three alternative redistricting maps FCPS developed in response to pushback to district Superintendent Cheryl Dyson’s recommended plan introduced in May.
Dyson’s recommendation would move more than 2,400 total students to new schools. The first alternative would move 1,804 students, the second alternative would move 2,799 students, and the third alternative would move 201 students.
Multiple parents spoke on Monday in favor of the third alternative because it affects the fewest students.
Jasmin Cummins said redistricting thousands of students as they’re coming out of the pandemic and adjusting to their schools again would be unfair.
“They’re just starting to feel comfortable in their schools, build their school environments, make friends again,” she said. “Now, we’re going to force them to go to a completely different school where they don’t know the teachers, they’re not familiar with the campus. ... That just doesn’t seem like good decision-making.”
Other parents supported Dyson’s recommendation and the other two alternatives because they feel those options address concerns of overcrowding in schools.
One attendee, Moira Fisher, said the third alternative would be “kicking the can down the road” and delaying an inevitable large redistricting.
Debbie Smith said she supported Dyson’s recommendation because she felt like it provided the best enrollment balance among the county’s schools. Smith went to Monocacy Middle School and TJ High School, and one of her children is a student at Monocacy Middle School.
She said she feels like some may think Monocacy Middle School, which feeds into TJ High School, is an “awful school,” tearing up as she spoke.
After Smith spoke, parents whose children attend West Frederick Middle School said they do not view Monocacy Middle School or TJ High School as inferior and had no intent to disrespect those schools.
“We send our kids where we feel it’s right, and I understand that they have to change. I wouldn’t want that either,” Smith said. “Kids ... they can learn. They need to grow. They need to learn change. If we protect them all the time, none of them are going to succeed in life.”
