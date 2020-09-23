Just as the Board of Education's meeting started Wednesday afternoon, Vince Flook took his megaphone and started to chant "Let us Play" into the Frederick County Public Schools main office on East Street.
Soon, dozens of students and parents joined in — all in a unified effort to call on school officials to start interscholastic sports countywide, which have been shut down since March.
Some of them said the state's health metrics indicate that it's safe for students to return to sports, including Flook, an 11th-grader who plays football at Middletown High School.
"If you or your family isn't ready, then I say, 'Stay home,'" Flook said, as motorists cruised down East Street and honked in support. "I'm not saying we have to force everyone to go back to school, and force everyone to play sports, but people who actually want to, and want to take the risk and sign a waiver, should be able to do that."
Shayna Hughes has two children at Linganore High School: a 12th-grader who plays football and wrestles, and a ninth-grader who plays basketball and lacrosse.
Hughes said she met with Board of Education President Brad Young, who informed her of various board members' stances on restarting school sports, and reopening schools.
She said her kids and others are missing out on mental and physical health, along with a reason to keep grades up and a way to make friends. And even though some colleges and universities have had coronavirus outbreaks, most kids, even if they are exposed, will be OK, Hughes said.
"I felt like the [colleges] should have contained the kids instead of sending them all home, because they've sent them all home to their communities to bring it back to us," she said. "I think containing, quarantining them within the university, would have been a much better solution."
Monica Thomas, the parent of an eighth-grader playing volleyball and 10th-grader playing football at Oakdale middle and high schools, said school officials aren't accounting for low coronavirus metrics seen statewide, including in Frederick County. According to county health department data, the seven-day average positivity rate as of Wednesday, is roughly 2.3 percent and there were four coronavirus-related hospitalizations.
"I know there's fear there, and it's a legitimate fear," Thomas said about the coronavirus. "But we have to do what's right. We can't just always play it safe, and play by everybody's fears."
Parents can keep their kids home if they don't want them returning to the classroom, she said.
Kelli Ackiewicz also has two kids in the Oakdale school system: an eighth-grader who does equestrian competitions and an 11th-grader playing football and basketball.
There's a difference between what some college campuses are experiencing and what K-12 students go through: students at college live together, while K-12 students live with their families.
The issue is bigger than just kids playing on sports fields, she said.
"It compels some kids to do better in school, especially when they're around coaches ... and figures [of] authority," Ackiewicz said. "I think it really creates a better situation for the kids all around. It has more to do than just sports."
She and other parents said even if the football season can't be saved before colder weather sets in, it's important to try to save winter sports, instead of having a shortened season later in the school year.
Some also said that talented upperclassmen are missing out on valuable playing time in front of recruiters, and thus opportunities for athletic scholarships.
Dane Wallace, a 12th-grader who plays football at Walkersville High School, said the sport is "therapy" for not only himself, but others on his team. He added the recruiting aspect is important for every high schooler, not just juniors or seniors.
"Even if you're a sophomore, you're using this season to be able to go to the next level to play football, whether you're getting scholarships or ... you just want to be able to play at the next level," Wallace said. "I just feel this is a year for people to prove themselves to college coaches or recruiters."
Wednesday's protest was organized, in part, by Cathy McDonough, a parent of three at Walkersville High School. Her oldest is in 12th grade and plays football and lacrosse.
She thanked everyone for their attendance Wednesday, and urged them to keep pressure on the Board of Education and school officials. Before the protest, she said those officials should be prepared, in case the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) allows athletic competitions to occur sooner.
According to a report from the MPSSAA, winter sports seasons across the state could start in February and fall sports in April. But some, including McDonough, want the Board of Education and school leadership to exercise flexibility in their decision making.
"Our big push is to make sure FCPS is on the ball, so if the state comes back and reverses their decision, FCPS isn’t like, well we have to wait a few weeks and we have to meet again," McDonough said. "We’re asking them to be proactive and have plans in place for different scenarios."
Staff writer Katryna Perera contributed to this report.
(8) comments
The Board of Education is doing what is best for the entire community, not just those playing sports. One or two young people coming down with the virus can affect many people and cause deaths. There will be other years for sports. I do love sports, it is simply not smart to play right now.
Wow... If the parents can't be bothered to explain to them citizenship and what selfishness looks like....
That's all this is, is pure selfishness.
I really do hope that they all get a chance to play, but only when we we have a vaccine in place. Children can't legally sign waivers to play. It would be the parents who would be taking responsibility for keeping all of us safe.
Additionally, look in the background of that picture and see why we can't bring kids back to school. There are several of those kids not wearing their masks properly and yet, there is somehow, some belief that these kids will follow proper protocols and socially distance at school?
@NMP
They are why we can’t have nice things, you know like actual in person school. Selfish isn’t a strong enough word, stunningly selfish is to my liking.
Ok, you can play sports, then you can go home. No socializing shopping or interaction where you could possibly infect others, that goes for the parents and the rest of the family as well
[angry]
People think that sports are the ONLY way to get scholarships. Wrong. Also parents are responsible for their children's mental, physical and emotional well-being. NOT the Schools. We are in the middle of a pandemic and you think putting everyone at risk just because it's a 99.9% recovery rate. Well you don't know how it's going to effect you or someone else.
Vince Flook took his megaphone and started to chant "Let us Play"
Play all you want but don't expect tax payers to continue to support something that is not the core responsibility of the public education system which will currently add to the risk of spreading the virus. If you want sports to continue for your children how about paying for it entirely out of your own pocket. The money that goes towards sports would be better spent on core education.
Sports are a reason for a child to keep their grades up and make friends?
No.
You keep your grades up and learn how to make friends so that, later in life, you are not a social outcast in a minimum-wage job, on Medicare and collecting food stamps.
None of these parents or kids made any difference from what this situation was at Noon today. At least they got some exercise.
Now, if all the kids in the extracurricular activities of debate, FFA, theatre and foreign language clubs start marching around with bullhorns in protest, my interest will pick up. But all these kids, and their parents, seem to be doing just fine.
Some of these sports parents are going to really enjoy reminiscing about their kids' high school games when their 28 year-old is still living in their basement in 2030.
