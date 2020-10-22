For Rae Gallagher, it’s all about monitoring the health metrics.
The current Frederick County Board of Education member, who is running to retain her seat in this year’s election, said rates of new COVID-19 cases continue to fluctuate around the state and country, and that there seem to be varying interpretations of where metrics should be set. Therefore, she would rather hold off on reopening schools on a large scale.
“What I would like to see is we continue to expand some of our in-person, small groups right now and into the second term...and that in January we would move into the hybrid mode, again, as long as health metrics remain stable enough,” Gallagher said.
She is worried that if a phase-in to the hybrid model happens too quickly, there will be a potential detrimental disruption to in-person learning.
Gallagher also still has concerns about the idea of concurrent learning, the idea that teachers would teach in-person and virtual students at the same time for portions of the day. She feels there should be two pools of teachers to teach different groups of students.
“What I would like to see is that we have a pool of virtual teachers who are focused only on the students at home and then a pool of in-person teachers and I think we can prioritize and really match our educators who are in higher-risk health categories with those virtual teaching positions,” Gallagher said.
She said she understands that many families are struggling with the virtual learning model, but she would like to see a more solid reopening plan first.
Additionally, more teacher input is needed, Gallagher said.
“Ultimately, the teachers and our school staff are the ones who are going to have to fly whatever the plane is that we put together, so I do think that it’s really important that they have a voice in shaping the plan,” she said.
Since the pandemic started in March, there have been calls by some for teachers to be considered essential workers. Gallagher said she doesn't necessarily agree with this view because of the environment teachers work in.
“In terms of what is known about the spread of COVID, being in close proximity for more than 15 minutes in a closed space heightens risk for transmission,” Gallagher said. “So when you look at a teacher who is in a classroom with students...even though they might have fewer students in the building...they are still in a room for maybe five hours.”
Gallagher would also like to see school-specific data shared regarding numbers of COVID-19 cases as well as expanded discussions on how to bring back extra-curricular activities that aren’t sports, such as art and music.
She is unsure if a daily health questionnaire is enough of a screening, but she said there doesn’t seem to be a logical way to do temperature checks upon arrival.
“While I think [temperature checks] could potentially increase the safety...I think you would spend half of the day admitting kids into the school building,” Gallagher said.
The temperature checks would also not pick up students who were asymptomatic, Gallagher said, so instead she would be interested in exploring rapid or random testing.
She said FCPS has been moving in the right direction on the racial equity front with curriculum improvements and a focus on hiring a more diverse staff.
Regarding school resource officers (SROs), Gallagher said an expanded discussion on the future of the program needs to happen, particularly with a focus on the training they go through and what some alternatives might be to having them in the building.
If elected, Gallagher hopes to continue the difficult but critical work of closing the achievement gap that exists between white students and students of color, she said.
She would like to see an expansion of support and resources for vulnerable and underrepresented groups of students as well as the hiring of staff who can support a wide variety of students and their learning needs. Gallagher is also a proponent of expanded pre-K.
“When you look at our youngest learners, one of the ways to stop the gap from even starting is really offering those universal pre-K programs,” she said.
The work regarding racial equity is nowhere near being done, Gallagher said, and will need to continue and expand.
“It will never be enough until we don’t have racism in society...we need to continue to make strides,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.