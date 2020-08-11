Rae Gallagher wishes that she and her colleagues on the Frederick County Board of Education had made a decision earlier in the summer about what the start of the school year would look like this fall.
The current board member, who is running in this year’s election to retain her seat, told Tarolyn Thrasher during an appearance on “Next on the Mic” that an earlier decision would have benefitted everyone. “Next on the Mic” is a web series that hosts influential people in Frederick County to discuss various issues.
“There were surveys that went out to parents, there were surveys that went out to staff that I wish had gone out sooner than they did because we didn’t have the results back for our earlier July meeting,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher also said she is bothered by the fact that so many questions are still unanswered surrounding what a virtual mode will look like this fall for Frederick County Public Schools.
“We still don’t have a lot of answers about [which students] will be in those small groups and what instruction or face-to-face interaction will even look like and I find that disappointing that it’s August and there’s still a lot of uncertainty,” she said.
The mother of two daughters — one of whom is entering kindergarten this year — also touched on the idea of social-emotional learning and how important it is for students, especially now.
It tricky though, she said, to balance the various needs of different student populations during this time.
“Ensuring that buildings are safe and there is minimal opportunity to pass the virus, but also balancing these very real needs that students have for these interactions, not just with each other but with their teachers,” Gallagher said.
She also explained that if students are identified as needing in-school instruction, it will be completely optional and parents will not be required to send their children into buildings.
Gallagher did say though, that she feels FCPS is much better prepared for a virtual environment than it was in the spring and pointed out that a lot of professional development and technology training has taken place and continues to be offered for staff.
When asked if teachers are getting paid to complete trainings, Gallagher said the sessions are not mandatory, but if educators choose to take them, they can earn credit which may turn into a step up on the pay scale.
On the topic of teacher pay, Gallagher said she feels there needs to be an increase. Both the Frederick County Teachers Association and community members have advocated for teacher pay hikes for the past few years after FCPS teachers did not see increases at all during the early 2000s.
“I think when you compare our educator pay scale in Frederick County to our surrounding counties, it’s not competitive and to me, that is an issue,” Gallagher said. “And with how much [county] expansion we’ve been seeing, we really need to continue to address the pay scale for educators and for support staff so that folks can work and live in Frederick.”
Gallagher, who was appointed to the board by the county executive in January, said she has learned a lot during her short time serving the FCPS community and hopes to continue.
“I didn’t realize that eight weeks after I was appointed, a global pandemic would reach us and all of the schools would shut down,” Gallagher said. “I think being on the board during this time has really shaped my perspective of what the role of a board member is, what it should be and what we can do together as a team moving forward.”
