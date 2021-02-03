Frederick County Public Schools has opened registration for its annual secondary science and engineering fair.
The event is open to all middle and high school students who live or attend school in Frederick County.
The fair will be held virtually this year on March 20. Registration closes on Feb. 28 at 11:59 p.m. Projects are required to be submitted by March 14.
The day of the event, those in the high school division will participate in virtual interviews from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Awards will be announced the following week and winners will advance to national and international competitions.
“I’m thrilled that we are able to have the Science and Engineering Fair this year as our science and engineering students today may very well invent and discover solutions to world problems in the future," FCPS Superintendent Terry Alban said in a prepared statement.
For more information, contact Secondary Science Curriculum Specialist Colleen Beall at 301-644-5259 or email colleen.beall@fcps.org.
Information can also be found online at sites.google.com/fcps.org/fcsef/home.
