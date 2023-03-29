The Frederick County Board of Education convened an unscheduled closed session meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss school security and emergency preparedness.
The meeting was prompted in part by a fatal shooting at a Christian school in Nashville, Board President Sue Johnson said in an interview Wednesday.
"What’s happening in the national landscape is really something that we need to pay attention to locally," she said.
Surveillance video from the Nashville shooting, which occurred Monday morning, appeared to show the assailant shooting through locked glass doors to enter the school building.
Three employees and three 9-year-old children were killed in the attack.
Wednesday's discussion by the local school board was scheduled held via Google Meet because some officials were traveling, Johnson said.
She said the Frederick County Sheriff's Office was part of the meeting.
Board members planned to review safety protocols and discuss ways to improve school security, Johnson said.
“We’re trying to be proactive instead of reactive," she said.
