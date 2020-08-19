The Frederick County Board of Education received an in-depth look Wednesday at what daily school schedules could look like for students this fall.
Frederick County Public Schools staff went over the sample school level schedules that were made public last week and also outlined how teachers would handle instruction and what digital tools and resources would be available to them.
Executive Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Innovation for FCPS Kevin Cuppett told the board that goals for the fall semester include building virtual classroom culture and relationships, targeting learning losses that may have occurred, increasing live face-to-face instruction, focusing on each student's social-emotional well-being, and balancing online time for students versus lunch and breaks.
"One thing we didn't want is for kids to have to be at Google Meets for an entire six-hour day. That's not going to be good for anyone," Cuppett said.
Cuppett and Dan Lippy, director of school management, described to the board what weekly schedules for elementary, middle and high schoolers would look like and how time for support and extended learning opportunities would be woven into the day.
At the elementary level, the sample schedule published by FCPS shows that students will receive lessons in science or social studies only three days a week versus math or English Language Arts (ELA) which they will receive instruction for five days a week.
Board member Liz Barrett said she was concerned that time allotted for science and social studies was not enough.
"I feel like for the last several years we've watched science and social studies get squished at the elementary school level in particular, and now we're watching them be squished here a little bit more," Barrett said. "I recognize that ELA and math, they are these high priority areas, but I'm really concerned about the lack of time for science and social studies."
However, Cuppett pointed out that in a virtual environment, timing for all subjects is reduced. During a normal school day, an elementary schooler may receive almost two hours of ELA instruction through various methods such as group learning or independent reading. In a virtual mode, students are only getting about an hour. Staff also wanted to make sure students had enough time each week for social-emotional learning, Cuppett said.
"One of the challenges that the instructional group really wrestled with was how do we balance the amount of time that a student needs to be available for learning," Cuppett said. "So all of these times have been reduced and we tried to reduce them proportionately...we know this schedule has some trade-offs, but we hopefully may have been proportional to the time that is normally allocated."
Board President Brad Young asked how children who are enrolled in a day care center or program will be able to access their online learning. Cuppett said the school system is working with providers and that the ability of teachers to record their lessons will be key for students who will not be able to join live.
Student board member Mia Martinez asked about high school courses like ceramics, strength training, and the Academy of Fine Arts, which are not necessarily conducive to an online platform.
According to Lippy, many courses have been reformatted to work in a virtual environment, but with a few of the more challenging courses like ceramics, some schools have opted to not run those courses until the spring semester.
Barrett also seemed concerned about how time will be assigned for skill recovery or for meeting a student's individualized learning plan goals that may have fallen by the wayside last semester.
A student cannot and should not be pulled out of live daily instruction for these compensatory services, Barrett said. Lippy said that since no students will be engaging in live instruction for seven straight hours a day, there will be flexible times to conduct these services. Students will work with their teachers and case managers to make sure they are getting everything done and receiving the needed services or resources, he said.
Despite his answer though, Barrett asked for the board to have a more in-depth discussion specifically focused on special education at their next meeting. The board's next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 9. The first day of school is Aug. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.