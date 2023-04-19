Board of Education Meeting
The Frederick County Board of Education met on Wednesday and discussed its budget for fiscal year 2024.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

To balance its budget for fiscal year 2024, the Frederick County Board of Education will have to trim more than $44 million from its draft spending plan — the largest deficit it has faced in years.

The draft Frederick County Public Schools budget is currently set at about $939 million, and board members must get it down to about $894 million by the end of June.

