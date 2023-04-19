To balance its budget for fiscal year 2024, the Frederick County Board of Education will have to trim more than $44 million from its draft spending plan — the largest deficit it has faced in years.
The draft Frederick County Public Schools budget is currently set at about $939 million, and board members must get it down to about $894 million by the end of June.
Budget adjustments will begin in earnest next month.
But at their meeting Wednesday night, board members lamented what they said was an inadequate funding system and steeled themselves for the difficult decisions they faced.
“Right now,” FCPS Budget Director Heather Clabaugh told the board, “as you can imagine, my office is full of people with calculators, trying to make decisions and trying to come up with solutions to assist.”
Last week, in her draft budget, Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater proposed allocating about $405 million to the school board.
That’s an increase of about 11% from this fiscal year, and roughly $35 million more than the law requires, but still significantly less than what the board requested.
The board’s $939 million request included about $50 million to keep pace with inflation and enrollment growth.
FCPS is by far the fastest growing school system across the state — a fact board members and Superintendent Cheryl Dyson came back to again and again on Wednesday night.
With more students comes higher expenses, board members said. But more funding doesn’t follow quickly.
School funding in Maryland is based on a figure called “the Sept. 30 count,” or the number of students enrolled in a district on Sept. 30 of the school year preceding the fiscal year.
So, for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1, the state will only provide funding for the number of students enrolled in FCPS on Sept. 30, 2022. But hundreds more students have joined the system since then, Dyson said Wednesday, and hundreds more could join before the next school year begins.
The ballooning needs of the school system make trimming the budget even more difficult, officials said.
“I was happy with every item in the budget,” Board President Sue Johnson said of the $939 million draft plan. “I felt like the requests coming in were everything that we need to be — I wouldn’t even say an excellent education system — but just a competitive one.”
Longer-term goals like pushing back school start times will likely have to wait a long time, Johnson said.
“It’s quite depressing,” she said.
Board member David Bass asked whether the school system could work with state lawmakers to potentially change state funding formulas and better accommodate fast-growing districts.
“Considering we’re the only county experiencing significant growth, I don’t imagine that there’s going to be a carve-out,” Clabaugh said. “But it never hurts to work with your legislature and ask them a question.”
Dyson encouraged meeting attendees and board members to attend next week’s budget hearing before the Frederick County Council, which is tasked with reviewing and ultimately approving Fitzwater’s budget.
Under state law, the County Council could vote to increase education funding, Clabaugh said — but it would have to cut funding elsewhere to do so, since the body can’t increase the county’s projected revenues.
