The Frederick County Board of Education and the three unions that represent school district employees have reached tentative agreements in their contract negotiations, the system said Wednesday.
The three unions are the Frederick County Teachers Association (FCTA), the Frederick Association of School Support Employees (FASSE), and the Frederick County Administrative and Supervisory Association (FCASA). Each negotiates their own agreement with the board.
Agreements are set to be signed at the board's next meeting on June 28 and will go into effect on July 1.
All three agreements include a salary increase that will average out to about 6% per employee.
They also all include a 9.5% increase to medical, vision and prescription insurance premiums.
FCTA President Missy Dirks said a highlight of her unit's agreement was a clause that aims to encourage support employees, like instructional assistants or substitute teachers, to pursue teaching jobs in the district.
Previously, Dirks said, an employee who spent four years as an FCPS instructional assistant and wanted to switch to teaching would start on the district's pay scale at the same place that a brand-new teacher would.
"They were starting over," Dirks said. "As if they'd never worked in a school system at all, in any category."
In the future, those employees can get a half a year's credit for each year they spent in an FCPS support role.
That means an employee who switched to teaching after four years as an instructional assistant or substitute would start on the pay scale as if they had two years of teaching experience.
“It recognizes their service in Frederick County in a way we haven’t recognized before," Dirks said. "It is definitely an acknowledgement that that work they did helped them be a better teacher."
Dirks said she hoped the change would encourage people considering such a career transition to stay in Frederick County rather than moving.
The benefit would only apply for up to six years of support experience, meaning no transitioning support employee could earn more than three years of teaching credit.
Current teachers who spent time as an FCPS substitute or instructional assistant can apply to have that bump on the pay scale retroactively applied.
Meanwhile, the FASSE agreement provides stipends to bus drivers and bus assistants on days when school is canceled due to inclement weather.
Bus drivers would be paid $100 per day, and bus assistants would be paid $75.
The FASSE agreement also allows employees to apply for promotions after six months of employment.
Both the FASSE and FCASA agreements include language that would provide employees a bonus for serving a certain number of consecutive years in the district.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
