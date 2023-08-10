Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
This is our best offer!
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
Four-day print delivery + full digital access - $3.46/week*
Get ready for the weekend
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
A Frederick County Board of Education member thinks the school district should examine and possibly alter its approach to homework assignments.
Board member Jason Johnson gave a presentation on the philosophies and research underpinning homework to his colleagues at the board's work session on Wednesday afternoon. Johnson said he has long had an interest in the topic and wanted the board to consider it.
During the presentation, Johnson reviewed data about where in the world students do the most homework versus where they achieve the best academic results. He argued — as some studies have suggested — that more homework doesn't correlate to higher achievement.
Johnson also stressed that homework unfairly assesses students' home lives.
Homework assignments create an inherently uneven playing field, he argued, since some students can take advantage of quiet, supportive environments in which to study at home, while others have to work, care for siblings or endure abuse or other challenges.
Johnson said excessive homework loads led to sleep deprivation and decreased participation in extracurricular activities, and it harmed students' mental health more than it aided their academics.
He also said the system should make sure teachers assign homework that reviews what students already learned in class and does not introduce new material.
The elected school board sets policies for the system, while Frederick County Public Schools leaders set regulations. Board members have previously said that policies are the "what," and regulations are the "how" — meaning regulations outline the logistics of how the system will go about achieving goals set forth by board policies.
There is no policy on homework, but a regulation covers it. On Wednesday, Johnson argued that the board should consider creating a homework policy.
The policy could set clear guidelines about how homework should be assigned, what quantities are appropriate for certain ages and more, Johnson said. Some of those high-level topics are already addressed by the regulation.
The regulation says high school students should have no more than two total hours of homework per night; seventh and eighth graders should have no more than 75 minutes; sixth graders should have no more than 60 minutes; and fourth and fifth graders should have no more than 45 minutes.
The regulation also says that "research shows that homework is not as beneficial" for students before fourth grade, and that "teachers should use discretion in assigning homework" at those ages.
Johnson, however, said in his presentation that high schoolers should have no more than one hour of homework; seventh and eighth graders should have no more than 45 minutes; and fourth through sixth graders should have no more than 30 minutes.
Both the FCPS regulation and Johnson's suggested policy make exceptions for high school students in dual enrollment courses, who may need to complete more homework.
Regardless, board member Rae Gallagher said 60 minutes might not be a feasible limit to set for high school students. She said she was "not entirely sold" on the need for a board policy on homework.
FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson said she would discuss the matter with her staff and the teachers union. She said she wanted more information on how the district monitors the quantity and quality of homework assignments that students return based on what they are assigned.
Board President Sue Johnson and Vice President Dean Rose signed onto Jason Johnson's request to bring the homework presentation before the board. Three board members must agree to get an item on the agenda.
(9) comments
I agree completely. As a parent of 4, seeing my kids get home at 4 and not able to participate in family time, play with their friends, or just relax and read a book or hang out before they have to go to bed is sad and adds to them feeling anxious and overwhelmed.
The time it takes to do homework can vary so wildly! What’s 1 hour for one kid might mean 3 for another, especially kids with dyslexia and ADHD. Sometimes extra practice feels really necessary but high schoolers are already up at the crack of dawn abx in class at 7:30am. They are already exhausted.
I don’t ever remember having to do that much homework but of course that was 20 years ago. I also took care of my siblings and worked 2 jobs and did chores. I did not have the luxury of having a wealthy family so I could not afford to do anything plus I dealt with a lot of emotional and mental abuse from my parents.
I survived it but today kids don’t want to listen to anyone or do anything except for being on the phone or what ever else they do these days.
I do agree that they should not base the homework on new material because that’s just ridiculous you usually get homework for what you learned about that day.
And not having as much homework is not going to dumb kids down because everyone is different in what they learn and how they learn it. Just because they don’t get it the first time doesn’t mean that they are dumb
i do not see the point of bogging the students down with homework.yes some homework,but not when they have to spend the most of their evening doing homework.
Sooooo…for the ones who can deal with it, we have to dumb down the system that makes productive citizens? We have a bell curve of abilities among humans. Not everyone is up to task. Not saying we need to put obstacles in someone’s way intentionally. We need to leave those who can hack it alone so they can become doctors and scientists and give some breaks to those who can’t. Not dumb down the whole system. World needs ditch diggers too.
👍
I totally agree with revising per this board member's suggestion. Kids have too much homework!
I absolutely agree with this take. I haven’t been in public school for 11 years but I have seen the toll it takes on kids, especially HS kids now. The everyday stresses/family responsibility might not be something they would share at school and I believe ultimately cutting down the amount of homework could cut down a students truancy due to potential feelings of shame or guilt for not being able to get it done. I know I would play sick sometimes if I didn’t get something done to avoid the guilt.
Quote:
"Homework assignments create an inherently uneven playing field, he argued, since some students can take advantage of quiet, supportive environments in which to study at home, while others have to work, care for siblings or endure abuse or other challenges.
Johnson said excessive homework loads led to sleep deprivation and decreased participation in extracurricular activities, and it harmed students' mental health more than it aided their academics."
Seems like a reasonable position.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.