A Frederick County Board of Education member thinks the school district should examine and possibly alter its approach to homework assignments.

Board member Jason Johnson gave a presentation on the philosophies and research underpinning homework to his colleagues at the board's work session on Wednesday afternoon. Johnson said he has long had an interest in the topic and wanted the board to consider it.

amandaklittle

I agree completely. As a parent of 4, seeing my kids get home at 4 and not able to participate in family time, play with their friends, or just relax and read a book or hang out before they have to go to bed is sad and adds to them feeling anxious and overwhelmed.

erikirani

The time it takes to do homework can vary so wildly! What’s 1 hour for one kid might mean 3 for another, especially kids with dyslexia and ADHD. Sometimes extra practice feels really necessary but high schoolers are already up at the crack of dawn abx in class at 7:30am. They are already exhausted.

Crab0721

I don’t ever remember having to do that much homework but of course that was 20 years ago. I also took care of my siblings and worked 2 jobs and did chores. I did not have the luxury of having a wealthy family so I could not afford to do anything plus I dealt with a lot of emotional and mental abuse from my parents.

I survived it but today kids don’t want to listen to anyone or do anything except for being on the phone or what ever else they do these days.

I do agree that they should not base the homework on new material because that’s just ridiculous you usually get homework for what you learned about that day.

And not having as much homework is not going to dumb kids down because everyone is different in what they learn and how they learn it. Just because they don’t get it the first time doesn’t mean that they are dumb

LeonardKeepers

i do not see the point of bogging the students down with homework.yes some homework,but not when they have to spend the most of their evening doing homework.

Greg F
Sooooo…for the ones who can deal with it, we have to dumb down the system that makes productive citizens? We have a bell curve of abilities among humans. Not everyone is up to task. Not saying we need to put obstacles in someone’s way intentionally. We need to leave those who can hack it alone so they can become doctors and scientists and give some breaks to those who can’t. Not dumb down the whole system. World needs ditch diggers too.

gabrielshorn2013
👍

InterestedReader22

I totally agree with revising per this board member's suggestion. Kids have too much homework!

Khint72

I absolutely agree with this take. I haven’t been in public school for 11 years but I have seen the toll it takes on kids, especially HS kids now. The everyday stresses/family responsibility might not be something they would share at school and I believe ultimately cutting down the amount of homework could cut down a students truancy due to potential feelings of shame or guilt for not being able to get it done. I know I would play sick sometimes if I didn’t get something done to avoid the guilt.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"Homework assignments create an inherently uneven playing field, he argued, since some students can take advantage of quiet, supportive environments in which to study at home, while others have to work, care for siblings or endure abuse or other challenges.

Johnson said excessive homework loads led to sleep deprivation and decreased participation in extracurricular activities, and it harmed students' mental health more than it aided their academics."

Seems like a reasonable position.

