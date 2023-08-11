Sue Johnson
The Frederick County Board of Education is considering overhauling its system to set, review and change policies that guide Frederick County Public Schools operations.

Board members are aiming for a process that is faster and more realistic, President Sue Johnson said. They’re also working to prioritize regular review of existing policies.

LizardS

“Somebody was dropping the ball,” Johnson said in an interview Friday. “I don’t know how we wound up at that point.” So, in the interest of accountability, who dropped the ball?

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Does pointing fingers at an individual matter? No. Just overhaul the system and be done with it.

sevenstones1000

It wasn’t any one person. This is an entire board. One person is not in charge of policy review. I would venture to guess the Board has been busy entertaining the wacko performances of MAGA book banner and conspiracy theorists for several years.

