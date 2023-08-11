The Frederick County Board of Education is considering overhauling its system to set, review and change policies that guide Frederick County Public Schools operations.
Board members are aiming for a process that is faster and more realistic, President Sue Johnson said. They’re also working to prioritize regular review of existing policies.
Under the current system, each policy is supposed to come up for review every three years.
But the board has not come close to that goal.
Of the 96 board policies, 53 have not had a documented review or revision for five years or more, according to a Frederick News-Post analysis of available data on FCPS’ website. Each policy is stamped with the date it was last reviewed or revised.
Twenty-nine have not had a documented review or revision in a decade or more.
The average length of time since a policy was last reviewed or revised is more than seven years.
“Somebody was dropping the ball,” Johnson said in an interview Friday. “I don’t know how we wound up at that point.”
Board policies cover a wide range of topics, from student absences to energy management to sexual harassment.
The school board has three primary responsibilities: hiring and evaluating a superintendent, passing a budget and setting policy, Johnson has said.
“Part of setting policy is to review your policies to make sure they’re still applicable,” Johnson said Friday.
Johnson said that when she became board president at the end of last year, she made regular policy review a priority.
In an effort to start fresh, the board’s policy committee has been working to review all 96 board policies — including its policy on policy setting.
Under the proposal, members would be required to review policies every six years instead of every three.
The change is an effort to set guidelines that are feasible for the board to meet, Johnson said.
FCPS Chief Legal Counsel Steven Blivess said Wednesday that 17 of the 24 Maryland school systems either had no timeline for policy review cycle or had one that was greater than six years long.
But any policy could be referred to the policy committee for potential review, alteration or deletion at any time — so long as three board members agree to it.
The proposed changes to Policy 114 also represent an effort to streamline the review system, Johnson said.
Currently, all policy changes — no matter how small — have to go through three rounds of review by both the three-member policy committee and the full school board. The process can take months.
The new system would cut that to two rounds of review. The process would also begin with a “policy analysis” document, which would aim to address any technical questions from the start and avoid confusion or delays later in the process.
Plus, the new system allows for a “technical amendment” to an existing policy, which could be enacted almost immediately. Technical amendments could occur when a few words or phrases need to change to comply with a new law or correct an out-of-date reference.
While the elected school board sets policies for the system, FCPS leaders set regulations. Board members have previously said policies are the “what,” and regulations are the “how” — meaning regulations outline the logistics of how the system will go about achieving goals set forth by board policies.
When policies change, regulations often have to change, too. That’s another reason a six-year schedule is more practical, Blivess said at Wednesday’s work session.
Board member Nancy Allen said six years seemed like too long.
“Many of those policies aren’t going to take a lot of time,” she said, arguing it should be feasible to review them on a more condensed schedule. Most policies don’t require changes very often, she said.
Other board members disagreed, saying the review cycle should not be rushed and should allow for extensive debate and close reading.
“It’s not a fast process,” member and policy committee chair Rae Gallagher said. “And I think when we’re talking about policy, it probably shouldn’t be.”
“Somebody was dropping the ball,” Johnson said in an interview Friday. “I don’t know how we wound up at that point.” So, in the interest of accountability, who dropped the ball?
Does pointing fingers at an individual matter? No. Just overhaul the system and be done with it.
It wasn’t any one person. This is an entire board. One person is not in charge of policy review. I would venture to guess the Board has been busy entertaining the wacko performances of MAGA book banner and conspiracy theorists for several years.
