The Frederick County Board of Education is set to vote on Wednesday on a funding request to send to the county.
The board will also hear about the financial and logistical implications of reducing class size, receive an update on special education and review data related to its strategic plan.
The board's current draft spending plan for fiscal 2024 totals about $938 million. If approved as is, it would represent an increase of about $116 million, or 14%, over fiscal year 2023.
As it stands, the budget has a gap of more than $82 million between its expected expenditures and its expected revenues — a figure referred to as the budget variance.
State law requires county governments to fund school boards at "maintenance of effort" levels, meaning districts must receive at least the same amount of money per pupil from year to year.
The $82 million variance means that if the board were to submit an unedited version of the draft budget to the county, it would essentially be asking County Executive Jessica Fitzwater for $82 million more than what maintenance of effort laws require.
Once Fitzwater unveils her proposed budget in April, and the County Council finalizes it in May, the board will know exactly how much county funding it has to work with.
At that point, it will work to trim and balance the budget.
Before the budget vote on Wednesday, the board is set to hear an update on ongoing changes to special education required by a U.S. Department of Justice settlement.
In December 2021, the DOJ found that Frederick County Public Schools had been systematically misusing seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities. More than a year later, district special education officials still give biweekly updates to the board on the changes they're making.
This meeting's special education presentation will include updates on FCPS' efforts to provide services like therapy and tutoring to the students it secluded and restrained.
Also Wednesday, the board will hear a presentation on what it would take to reduce class-size ratios across FCPS.
Members will also review data on student and staff achievement and satisfaction in connection with two of FCPS' strategic plan goals.
Board meetings begin at 6 p.m. in the board room at FCPS' central office building at 191 S. East St. in Frederick.
Community members can sign up to give public comment toward the beginning of the meeting.
Thirty minutes are allotted for public comments. Each speaker has either three or five minutes, depending on whether they're speaking as an individual or on behalf of an organization.
If 30 minutes isn't enough time, board members typically return to public comment later in the evening, after they finish their regular business.
