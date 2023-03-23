A Frederick County Board of Education committee on Wednesday discussed the district's policy on political activity after receiving a complaint about flyers placed in employees' work mailboxes shortly before the 2022 election.
At the policy committee meeting on Wednesday morning, board members David Bass and Dean Rose heard from Frederick County Public Schools' chief of staff, Sarah Sirgo, and chief legal counsel, Jaime Cannon, about the complaint, which they said the district received in late October.
The complaint came from a candidate for office upset that the unions representing FCPS employees placed flyers advertising their sponsored candidates for local office in school workers' work mailboxes.
The candidate was not named during the discussion, but during the last election, candidate Cindy Rose told the News-Post that she filed a complaint of that nature.
The document in question was sponsored by all three FCPS unions — the Frederick County Teachers Association (FCTA), the Frederick Association of School Support Employees and the Frederick County Administrative and Supervisory Association.
The first page urged participation in the upcoming election and included an explanation of the teachers union's process for endorsing candidates. Subsequent pages included a photo and short bio about the associations' 20 preferred candidates for school board and county and state offices.
Sixteen of the 20 listed candidates were Democrats. The other four were the "Apple Ballot" candidates running for school board, a nonpartisan race.
Frederick County Board of Education Policy 314 says "using FCPS resources for political activities is prohibited."
Missy Dirks, president of the FCTA, maintained in an interview Thursday that her organization did not violate the policy. The flyers were not produced using FCPS resources and were not delivered on FCPS time.
The union also did not use the government courier it uses to distribute most association materials, Dirks said. Instead, members drove to schools around the county and dropped political flyers off themselves in an effort to "go out of our way to comply" with board policy, she said.
"There's nothing consumable about a mailbox," Dirks said. "There's no resource that's being consumed by putting a piece of paper into a mailbox."
Plus, Dirks said, the union is careful about ensuring the materials only go into mailboxes of dues-paying members.
It would be "disconcerting" if the board attempted to curtail the union's right to communicate with members, she said.
"That would be a marked change in the policy," Dirks said.
The union's contract guarantees it access to employees' work mailboxes, district couriers and other resources, but FCPS reserves the right to enact "guardrails" around what materials can be distributed that way, Sirgo said.
In other words, the unions have a right to use mailboxes to distribute union materials.
The question, Sirgo said, was whether the flyer in question was union material — as the associations maintained — or a "political activity" under school board policy.
Sirgo acknowledged it was not a new practice for unions to distribute political flyers, but said October was "the first time it had been objected to in this way."
After receiving the complaint, FCPS officials spoke with union representatives and came to an agreement that future materials distributed to employee mailboxes would be "balanced." They can include political endorsements or information, but should also include other topics, Sirgo said.
Sirgo said she trusted the unions to comply and didn't think any policy change was necessary. She had the associations confirm their understanding of the district's request in writing.
She added that she could request the unions share their materials before they distribute them, "so that we can cut anything off at the pass should it be controversial in any way." But mandating that in the policy would likely be an overstep, Sirgo said.
Bass, however, said he wanted a stricter policy. He took issue with what Sirgo described as a "verbal handshake" between the district and the union.
"There are two main options for getting your political message to voters," Bass said. "One: door-to-door canvassing. Two: mailing materials to people's homes. This third option of just placing it in employee mailboxes is one that I don't want available."
Bass backed off his opposition slightly when it was pointed out that only union members receive the materials. Still, he argued that the full board should review the policy.
Members decided to discuss the issue again at a policy committee meeting in May.
