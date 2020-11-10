Information about COVID-19 outbreaks in school buildings across the state of Maryland will now be reported publicly on the Maryland Department of Health's Coronavirus Dashboard.
The information can be found through the dashboard's "School Data" tab.
Schools are listed individually as having an outbreak, and the dashboard reports how many cases the school has and when the numbers were last updated.
In order for a school to have an outbreak, one of three sets of criteria must be met. The first is if there have been at least two confirmed COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and/or staff within a 14-day period that have been epidemiologically linked outside of household contacts.
The second is if three or more classrooms or cohorts have cases from separate households within 14 days. The third is if 5 percent or more -- or a minimum of 10 -- unrelated students, teachers and/or staff have confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period.
As of Nov. 5, no Frederick County Public Schools had been listed as having an outbreak. According to the website, data is updated every Wednesday morning. The dashboard can be found at coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/school-resources.
