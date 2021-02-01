Frederick County Public Schools were closed Monday for the first snow day of an unprecedented school year that has had students learning virtually since August.
The current FCPS policy dictates that students and staff engage in virtual instruction from home in the event of inclement weather. However, if the weather is serious enough to warrant the closure of FCPS offices, an announcement will be made that the entire school system is closed and there will be no virtual instruction. This will officially be considered a “snow day” and will have to be made up at the end of the school year.
As the school system prepares to transition into a hybrid learning model and eventually fully reopen, the new policy means that in the event of snow, students may continue to learn from home but FCPS buildings will be closed.
Daryl Boffman, executive director of public affairs for FCPS, previously told the News-Post that the school system felt it was the perfect time to transition into using virtual learning on snowy days since students are already engaged in that model.
“It enables us to continue instruction in a pretty seamless manner and makes for fewer makeup days in June,” he said.
Parents seemed to be elated by the school system's decision to close on Monday and not hold virtual instruction. On the FCPS Facebook page, there were more than 100 comments on the snow day announcement, many of which were thanking FCPS for shutting down for a day.
"Good!! Finally a shred of normal for these kids," commented Kim Grant.
Normalcy seemed to be the theme of the day, per the social media comments.
"These kids will wake in the morning and feel a sense of normality coupled with a rush of joy to play in the snow, have a hot chocolate and rest from a great day of fun absent from stress," commenter Brian Burdette said. "Everyone, enjoy this day forthcoming, everyone has certainly earned it. I will cherish the laughter of my children playing in the snow absent of the sounds of new daily stresses."
Hilery Heffner Leatherman pointed out that Monday's cancellation of classes was a deserved break for teachers as well and others. She thanked FCPS for making the decision early Sunday night instead of Monday morning.
Though snow was expected into the night Monday, FCPS had not yet made a decision on whether to cancel Tuesday's classes as of 5:30 p.m.
