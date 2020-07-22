No major decision was announced Wednesday regarding Maryland public schools and how they will reopen for the fall during a press conference with Gov. Larry Hogan and State School Superintendent Karen Salmon.
Salmon reiterated that local school districts have been given the flexibility to determine how to reopen, but that they must submit a finalized plan to the state by Aug. 14.
Salmon said she and others want to work toward the goal of getting students back in schools, but that safety comes first.
“What happens in school buildings is an essential part of children's development on so many levels...these could never be fully replaced by a virtual environment,” Salmon said. “However, the imminent safety and health of students and staff must and always be the first priority.”
Hogan agreed.
“I know people are anxious to get these final decisions but it’s absolutely critical that rather than rushing we get this right...especially for each and every one of our children,” Hogan said.
Frederick County Public Schools has yet to make a decision on how it will reopen for the fall semester, but surrounding school districts in Washington and Montgomery counties have already decided to start the school year fully online.
FCPS Deputy Superintendent Michael Markoe said in a statement following the press conference that Salmon's decision to allow local districts to have flexibility is important.
"Given that each community is unique and experiencing differing challenges created by the pandemic...flexibility for local Boards of Education to decide the best option for reopening schools is vital," Markoe said. "Local decision making also ensures that our local Board of Education has the opportunity to receive input into its reopening decision from all its stakeholders."
The Frederick County Board of Education plans to meet July 29 to discuss the draft reopening plan that was published by FCPS earlier this month.
Much of the FCPS plan focuses on a hybrid model for reopening in the fall with students separated into cohorts and attending school in-person two days a week and participating in virtual learning the other three days.
The school board is expected to vote on a final reopening plan at its Aug. 5 meeting.
In a recent Facebook post, Board President Brad Young said he is almost 100 percent convinced that starting the school year virtually is the best option.
“FCPS nor any other Maryland County are properly prepared to have students back into our aging buildings. I have not heard enough that we can protect our students and staff properly,” Young said.
He pointed out that many staff members are older and may be more vulnerable to the virus.
“Students that would come into buildings every day could be exposing our bus drivers, our custodians, our cafeteria workers, our aides...and our teachers and administrators,” Young said. “I would not sleep at night knowing that 1 employee or 1 student was lost due to just wanting to be back in the classroom.”
Young acknowledged the fact that many students struggle with a virtual environment and that continued distance learning may be burdensome to families who are juggling jobs and childcare.
“We need to find ways to help them,” Young said. “To me, saving one life will make the pain worth waiting until we can verify that we can safely bring students and staff back into the buildings.”
It is unclear where other board members stand but many had criticized the county's proposed reopening plan and expressed concern that the school system was unprepared during their last meeting.
Young also pointed out in his Facebook post that the positivity rate in both Frederick County and Maryland has risen recently — a point Hogan also touched on during the press conference.
Hogan said although the positivity rate is one of the lowest it's been since March, the rate among residents under the age of 35 has seen an uptick.
On Wednesday, Maryland surpassed the administration of one million COVID-19 tests, and in the last 60 days, the state has regained 97,000 jobs lost during the pandemic, Hogan said.
However, the state is not yet fully recovered, Hogan said, and Marylanders should continue to practice social distancing, wear masks and limit large gatherings.
“Only you can stop the spread of COVID-19 ... this crisis is not over and your actions may help determine whether we see a resurgence of the virus here in Maryland,” he said.
(1) comment
Why is everyone afraid of a decision ? Who actually has the final say?
