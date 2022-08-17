More than 45,000 students across Frederick County returned to classrooms Wednesday for the first day of school.
Cheryl Dyson, Frederick County Public Schools' new superintendent, toured all five schools in the Urbana feeder pattern Wednesday morning, talking with students and staff members.
"I feel great," Dyson said Wednesday outside Centerville Elementary School. "There's an excitement about the first day of school. I'm so thankful."
FCPS' start date is among the earliest in the state.
Also on Wednesday, the new Waverley Elementary School officially opened its doors, and Sabillasville Environmental School — a public classical charter school — opened on the grounds of what used to be Sabillasville Elementary School.
Community activists fought to transform Sabillasville into a charter school focused on agriculture and the environment after the Frederick County Board of Education moved to close it, citing declining enrollment.
Wednesday marked the first time since 2019 that the school year launched without widespread virtual learning or masking requirements in FCPS.
"I'm happy that the students get to come back with some sense of normalcy," Dyson said.
