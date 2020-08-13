The Stuff the Bus campaign — an annual school supply drive sponsored by United Way of Frederick County — announced that it surpassed collection expectations this year with a total of 89,500 individual supplies donated.
The campaign beat last year's collection of 80,000 supplies, according to a press release.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stuff the Bus faced new challenges this year and had to primarily operate digitally for the first time in 12 years.
The virtual campaign ended up collecting about 45,500 supplies and 5,000 face masks. Another 35,700 school items were purchased with grants from the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Campaign and the city of Frederick. Approximately 8,000 supplies were collected through traditional drop-off bins and locations.
“We are deeply appreciative for the Frederick County community which once again stepped up to meet the COVID-19 challenge in our community,” Ken Oldham, CEO of United Way of Frederick County, said in a statement.
Collected supplies will be delivered to Frederick County Public Schools this month.
