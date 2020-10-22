Sue Johnson feels there is a disconnect happening on the Frederick County Board of Education regarding the reopening of schools.
“When I look at the plan and the approach to reopening and I see a no vote when all the metrics are met, I just am concerned because I think it leaves the public with a concern that the board is going to do whatever it [wants],” Johnson said.
However, she still feels there are some aspects of the reopening plan that need to be fleshed out.
Johnson would like to see how more detailed plans on arrivals and dismissals will work for each school, how contact tracing will work and who it will be conducted by, and whether or not movement by students will be restricted within school buildings.
If elected, Johnson said not having these details worked out would cause her to hesitate on moving forward with reopening.
“It would be a pause because that [lack of detail] is creating this fear, uncertainty and doubt amongst the staff,” she said. “I would vote with an amendment. Let’s go ahead but let’s flesh this out so everybody knows what’s happening and so there's no big gaps.”
The virtual learning model has improved from the spring she said, but there are still issues particularly with opportunities for student socialization.
“I think the one thing that is really hard to replicate... is coming into class beforehand having that socializing, talking about the weather, who won what sports events the night before, being involved in people’s lives as human beings. That’s hard to replicate in a virtual environment,” she said.
Like many other candidates, Johnson also expressed concern at the lack of teacher input in the development of the school system's reopening plan.
“There’s 11 people on the instructional workgroup, there’s only two teachers...that’s less than 20 percent of the teaching staff involved in the instructional work group. You’ve got to be kidding me,” Johnson said. “[Teachers are] where the boots meet the ground, they’re the ones executing this.”
She would also like to see a dashboard for every school related to numbers of COVID cases and feels there should be temperature checks upon arrival, especially at the elementary level.
Besides the pandemic, Johnson said one of the main reasons she decided to run was because she thinks FCPS can do a better job addressing racial equity.
She said she finds it troubling that there are such low numbers of teachers of color within FCPS and thinks the school system should set a goal to have a certain percentage of diverse staff by a certain year.
“If you can increase the diversity of your teaching staff and your administrators there’s going to be a lot of additional benefits that you will get from that,” Johnson said.
Having a more diverse teaching staff will also aid in having discussions about race in the classroom Johnson said.
A safe space needs to be established where students can bring differing perspectives, Johnson said. If a student brings forth racist views it shouldn’t be tolerated but there needs to be space for discussions about it.
Anti-racism cannot be achieved unless people first confront their own racism, Johnson said.
Regarding school resource officers (SROs), Johnson said she doesn’t think the program can be disbanded since there is legislation in place, referencing the Maryland Safe to Learn Act that requires a safety plan or program for all public school systems in the state.
Johnson also said that in her own conversations with students, she has not been hearing some of the same concerns that students from groups such as End Racism FCPS have expressed.
“I don’t want to invalidate their experience but I'm just having trouble making a connection to the same voices through my own means,” Johnson said. “We do have violence in schools...so I think if you yank the SROs you might have unintended consequences.”
In terms of closing the achievement gap, Johnson said it needs to be a community effort.
“Students are going to not perform well if they’re hungry. Some might people might argue that it’s not the job of the school system to feed kids. Well, I'm sorry but it is because some of them are not going to have access to high quality food and I would love to see some programs...where we’re getting good-quality, nourishing food into these communities,” Johnson said. “You can’t tag it all on the school system...it has to be a community approach.”
