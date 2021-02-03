Just two weeks away from many students returning to the classrooms in Frederick County Public Schools via a hybrid model, parents had a chance this week to glean insight into recent decisions from Superintendent Terry Alban.
But by the end of Tuesday night’s nearly two-hour virtual chat with Alban, numerous attendees appeared frustrated with the superintendent and continued to question FCPS’ approach to pandemic age learning and transparency.
The chat, which was held virtually through Google Meet, allowed attendees to submit their questions in advance or type them into the chat box during the meeting. More than 100 questions had been submitted in advance, according to Traci Tatum, president of the PTA Council, and several more were posed in the chat box.
By the meeting’s midpoint, several attendees began commenting and begging Alban to answer the questions they had posed or submitted.
“Almost an hour into the meeting and the questions are barely answered. Good way to waste my time,” wrote one attendee.
Another community member, Pamela Eckenrode, turned on their mic at one point and interrupted Alban to ask that she re-focus.
“You have completely drifted off the point ... this forum has to be about the parents of the students, that’s what it was created for, and so far it has not been. I would like a direct answer [to my question],” Eckenrode said.
It was a night of questions related to COVID-19, the hybrid model, vaccines and school system transparency. The hosts of the meeting sought to reassure the public many times that if questions were not answered during the forum, they would be forwarded to Alban.
Despite the interruptions and comments of dissatisfaction, though, Alban provided some new details on a number of topics.
Several people asked why FCPS was jumping right into a hybrid model for all grades instead of first bringing back small groups of younger students.
Alban said the county’s Board of Education had voted down a phased-in hybrid model last fall, but the board had approved a plan where all grades begin a hybrid model at the same time. Due to the changing health metrics, however, Alban revealed that the board has granted her permission to bring back very small groups of identified students first—similar to the fall—if any concerns related to the county’s COVID numbers arise.
Many FCPS teachers watched the chat and posed questions about vaccines. Alban said that at the start of the calendar year, she and Frederick County Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer had been optimistic about how quickly teachers could get vaccinated.
“We were really excited because we thought we were going to have that first dose done by the end of January [for teachers],” Alban said.
As the rollout began, however it became clear that it might be mid-March before a large number of FCPS employees were able to get their first dose due to limited supply of the vaccine and the state prioritizing people over the age of 75.
A new directive from the state has come in, requiring counties to allocate at least 100 doses each week to vaccinate educators. But Brookmyer, who joined Alban for the chat, pointed out that FCPS staff are not the only educators in the county. The category includes people who work at nearby colleges and private schools as well as child care providers, who are included under the governor’s definition of educators.
Brookmyer did give some encouraging news regarding how many educators are being vaccinated each week.
“This is our second week of that [directive]. In our first week, we did better than 100 doses...we vaccinated over 480 people in education, and this week we will be vaccinating over 400 people in education. So we’ve gone far and above what that minimum is,” Brookmyer said.
According to Alban, more than 350 FCPS employees have been vaccinated so far. The school system is also trying to prioritize registering employees who work with special education students, especially those who work with students who are unable to wear masks.
Regarding the hybrid model, several chat attendees seemed to be concerned at the school system’s decision to move forward. A common question was: Why not wait a little longer?
“For many of our students, coming up on almost a year of not being in a school building, we are seeing some significant needs ... we are hearing things about mental health issues, the impact of isolation. We are hearing about students who by the end of the day are in tears and are frustrated. They just can’t cope with this any longer,” Alban said.
There have been growing concerns not only about students’ mental health needs but also related to academics. According to Alban, the number of students getting a letter grade of “F” in two or more subjects or classes has nearly doubled compared to last year.
More than 60 percent of FCPS families have opted for the hybrid model, Alban said, and families may be resurveyed on what learning model they would like for the fourth academic quarter, which begins April 13.
However, it may not be possible to accommodate all families who wish to switch from virtual to hybrid for the final months of the school year due to spacing issues, Alban said.
When asked how teachers will be supported if they contract the virus or are asked to quarantine, Alban said all employees will be granted COVID leave, which they can use instead of sick leave. If a staff member who is teaching in-person has to quarantine they will stream into their classroom from home while an aide remains with students in-person. It’s also possible students may have to quarantine and learn virtually if there is a positive case in a classroom, Alban said.
Brookmyer said she does not believe the school system can require teachers to get vaccinated due to legal issues.
There was some hopeful news revealed during the chat about graduation for the class of 2021.
“We are in the process of looking at a variety of facilities that will enable us to do an outdoor graduation because we are anticipating that that will be a graduation that we will be allowed to do,” Alban said.
Some community members who joined the chat submitted questions expressing uneasiness about how the school system has handled communication and transparency over the last few weeks.
“I regret that there are folks who feel like we haven’t been transparent,” Alban said. “I think part of the challenge has been we have a lot of things out there but they are in different places. We will increase the frequency of our communications. We are going to make sure that we put them out on a variety of places.”
Alban also encouraged parents to reach out to their child’s principal because they can answer more specific questions related to daily operations.
Board President Jay Mason, who spoke at the beginning of the meeting, touched on the issue of transparency. He said the board works in collaboration with Alban and members are always briefed on her decisions.
“I think we should all have confidence to know that if things do get worse, they will decide to pull back, and Dr. Alban will let the board know and the community know...our goal right now is to just keep moving forward, pay attention to the metrics,” Mason said. “And the board has asked Dr. Alban to increase her communication with the community and our staff and teachers to let everybody know what our goals and plans are...we want to be transparent.”
