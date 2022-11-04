Green Valley Class
Frederick County sheriff’s deputies and others gathered outside The Buzz, a cafe at a shopping center along Md. 80, on Thursday. Authorities said a Green Valley Elementary School teacher who led 27 students from the school to the cafe was taken to the hospital afterward.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

The Green Valley Elementary School teacher who took 27 students off campus Thursday and made a false report of a mass stabbing was taken to the hospital afterward, authorities said Friday.

The Frederick County Sheriff's office — which initially shared information about the incident Thursday afternoon — gave a more detailed account in a news release Friday, though it did not identify the teacher or disclose her condition.

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.