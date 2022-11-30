Frederick County Public Schools employees and parents on Wednesday night made suggestions in a virtual forum to Superintendent Cheryl Dyson, who has about a month remaining to craft her first recommended budget.
Dyson, who began her tenure July 1 and is the first new leader FCPS has had in more than a decade, said she viewed the upcoming budget cycle as the first step in a multi-year plan.
"This is the beginning," she said. "We're going to make some down payments toward some of the ideas that you brought forward."
The Frederick County Board of Education has the final say on the spending plan for the district, which serves about 47,000 students and 7,000 employees. Dyson's recommended budget — set to come out Jan. 9 — will provide the baseline from which board members will work for the next six months.
About 50 people attended the virtual meeting, and about 15 of them spoke. FCPS Budget Director Heather Clabaugh said it was the biggest turnout she'd seen in her five years with the district. Usually, only about a dozen people show up to the annual forum, she said.
Speakers highlighted an array of priorities for the upcoming fiscal year. Common threads included better support for teachers, sustainability projects, and initiatives to benefit immigrant and English-learner students.
Missy Dirks, president of the Frederick County Teachers Association, said Dyson should prioritize the recruitment and retention of employees across the district. That's been a problem not just for teachers, Dirks said, but also for support employees — like bus drivers, custodians and food service workers — and for administrators.
The district needs to make changes that will make people want to stay with FCPS, she said.
"There are not enough staff in the pipeline to hire ourselves out of a retention problem," Dirks said.
Dirks urged Dyson to increase staffing to make educators' workload more manageable, and to adjust any pay raises in light of historic inflation rates, "so it's actually an increase to their take-home pay."
Earlier this year, the school board approved a $32 million pool for staff salary increases, resulting in 7% raises across the district.
Meanwhile, the Consumer Price Index — a measure of average prices paid over time for common household goods — was up 7.7% in October 2022 compared to October 2021, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Lindsey Beck, a high school math teacher, echoed Dirks, saying educators across the county were feeling so overwhelmed they were thinking of leaving the field.
"I see this every day in my building," she said.
Danielle Haskin, a health planner for the local Health Department and a member of the county's Immigrant Affairs Commission, said the district should specifically prioritize recruiting and retaining teachers of color.
Yewande Oladeinde, the chair of the Immigrant Affairs Commission, said Dyson should consider funding mental health support and trauma-informed care specifically for students who are immigrants.
Several other speakers urged Dyson to fund expanded mental health services for students.
A few people spoke about school-based sustainability efforts, which speaker Kimberly Leahy said were currently "hanging by a thread with volunteer efforts."
Other topics included support for charter schools and continued improvements to special education.
FCPS’ budget for the current fiscal year is $822 million — an increase of $57 million, or about 7.5%, over fiscal year 2022.
Despite the jump, the final figure was $14 million less than what then-acting superintendent Mike Markoe proposed at the beginning of the most recent budget cycle.
Board members are scheduled to forward their funding request to the county on Feb. 8.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
