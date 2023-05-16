Success Graduation
Buy Now

Danny Martinez holds the American flag as fellow graduates Khadeeja-Sanjay "DJ" Valbrun and Keenan Evans sing the national anthem Tuesday at the SUCCESS program graduation ceremony.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Eighteen students on Tuesday celebrated completing Frederick County Public Schools' SUCCESS Program.

The program, intended for students age 18 to 21 with disabilities, provides vocational training and other education to help students gain work experience and life skills, according to FCPS.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription