Eighteen students on Tuesday celebrated completing Frederick County Public Schools' SUCCESS Program.
The program, intended for students age 18 to 21 with disabilities, provides vocational training and other education to help students gain work experience and life skills, according to FCPS.
"I want to express my deepest admiration for each and every one of you," Tracy Jaramillo, program administrator for SUCCESS, said during a graduation ceremony held at the Earth and Space Science Laboratory arboretum. "You have taught me the true meaning of resilience, determination and perseverance."
The graduates obtained certificates of program completion, Jaramillo said after the event.
Students walked to their seats to the sound of "Pomp and Circumstance." They wore gowns in colors that match the high schools they had previously attended, Jaramillo said.
"It really represents how we've all come from different places around Frederick County and come together to build our own, new community," Jaramillo said before the event.
"Your parents, caregivers, siblings, family members, teachers, and friends surround you today with joy and great anticipation," FCPS Superintendent Cheryl L. Dyson said.
Three students spoke during the event.
"You all have helped me to believe in myself and to be proud of what I do," Jonathan Currence Jr. said during his speech.
It was an emotional event for associates of the school.
Bob Martin, founder of the nonprofit Tree-Land Foundation, works with the students every week or every other week, he said in an interview.
"It's kind of like the goodbye period," he said of the graduation. "Poignant's the best word."
SUCCESS also places students on job sites. That was the best part of the program for Taha Akhtar, who worked at the FCPS Central Office, he said after the ceremony.
Student Khadeeja-Sanjay "DJ" Valbrun remembered singing at the SUCCESS talent show.
"We didn't think really that she would be able, like, for example, to stand on a stage and sing, because she struggled a lot with talking, walking, and learning," parent Judith Valbrun, 50, of Frederick said after the event.
Now, "I'm watching her thrive. And that is very emotional," Judith Valbrun said.
Brianna Downs said she was happy about her brother Cameron Downs' growth through SUCCESS.
"I'm just really proud of him, because I've watched him come a long way," from math to social skills, she said.
"It's just really good to know that SUCCESS has turned my brother into a completely new person that's like, ready for anything," she said.
Jo Kerns, a special education instructional assistant at SUCCESS, shared a hug with Currence after the ceremony.
"It's like letting your own child go," she said.
