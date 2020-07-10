Stories shared during a virtual town hall this week by both former and current students spotlighted racist incidents that still take place within Frederick County Public Schools.
The town hall was held by End Racism FCPS, an organization formed by FCPS alumni and current students to address equality and diversity issues present within the school system. The majority of the town hall was dedicated to current and former students sharing their personal experiences related to racism within the schools they attended.
Many Black speakers recalled being called “the n-word" by other students, having teachers make inappropriate comments about their appearance, or witnessing a lack of retribution when white students made them feel threatened or uncomfortable.
Haleigh Pannell, who graduated from the Urbana High School International Baccalaureate program in 2016, shared that one day during class they had a discussion about whether it was appropriate to use “the n-word".
“There were no ground rules set for having the conversation which I think was the first mistake. Our instructor did not say that you couldn’t say it and in our class, there were only two Black people,” Pannell said.
According to Pannell, a white male student proceeded to use the word in its full form many times in order to make his point for the discussion. Pannell, who felt uncomfortable, asked if the discussion could end. After class, the teacher asked the white student to apologize to Pannell, but he refused.
No disciplinary action was taken against the student, according to Pannell, besides moving him out of the classes that he and Pannell had together.
“It was very traumatizing to go through and very upsetting to watch people who were supposed to care about us not really care that deeply,” Pannell said during the town hall.
Lydia Mayenge shared her experience of being called “the n-word" by another student in the sixth grade at Walkersville Middle School. According to her, the student was only suspended for one day and no other action was taken.
“That entire year, I would have panic attacks and start crying because I didn’t feel comfortable with him [in class],” she said.
Jazmin Colón, a recent Urbana High graduate who is Hispanic, shared that she constantly felt pressured to achieve at the highest level or risk her entire culture being labeled as lazy or unsuccessful.
“I have been told by many that my success is because of my hard work and dedication to my studies...this statement insinuates that I am the lone Hispanic, the so-called better Hispanic who dedicated hours of her time to studying while those around me slacked off,” she said.
Martha Madrid, a graduate of Linganore High School who is of Native American ancestry, expressed deep concern over the school’s student section during athletic games calling themselves “The Tribe” and adorning indigenous headdresses.
Others talked about constantly seeing other students fly Confederate flags or the lack of anti-racist education within FCPS.
“The stories that we hear about...they continue to happen because instead of addressing the root causes of the issue and the systems that empower discrimination, administrators, teachers, and the [school] board are more comfortable with sweeping things under the rug,” said Crystal Yuille, one of the lead organizers of End Racism FCPS.
Since the town hall aired, it has been viewed on Facebook almost 2,000 times. Yuille said she is glad it has inspired others to get involved and is glad they held the event, but it still frustrated by what seems to be complacency from the Board of Education.
Sirad Hassan, another lead organizer, agreed.
“This is something that came together quite quickly and we were able to do more than the Racial Equity Committee could in an entire year,” she said.
After the town hall, board members Lois Jarman and Liz Barrett reached out to Hassan, Yuille, and other organizers to set up a meeting.
Jarman said in an email that she felt it was important to meet with them in order to learn from their experiences and gain a better understanding in order to inform future policy decisions.
Barrett said in an email that racism is an “affront” both to the mission of FCPS and public education and that the board has a duty to be anti-racist both in words and action which means much more than just promoting diversity and inclusion.
“We need to ensure that our leadership and actions are actively eliminating systemic and structural racism in each school,” Barrett said.
Board Vice President Jay Mason, who also serves on the Racial Equity Committee, declined to comment on the town hall citing the need to re-watch the event and process what had been shared. Board President Brad Young also declined to comment.
Moving forward, both Hassan and Yuille said the organization plans to continue demanding change from both FCPS and the school board. They also hope to hold more town halls that focus on specific issues such as School Resource Officers and the affect their presence can have on students of color.
At the end of her own remarks during the town hall, Yuille said she wants current students to know that End Racism FCPS will be there for them when others are not.
“You survived something that was never even designed for you, and that’s so powerful. You succeeded where your peers didn’t have the same obstacles and that is so important. You, in your essence, are the difference,” she said.
