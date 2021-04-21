More Information

Late Wednesday, it was announced that the board will hold a special work session Thursday at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the reopening issue. According to BoardDocs, FCPS Superintendent Terry Alban will address questions from board members and provide an update on planning for the 2021-2022 school year. It is unclear if any votes will be taken. The meeting can be streamed on the FCPS website or viewed on FCPS TV. For details, go to fcps.org.