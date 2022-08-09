United Way of Frederick County finished distributing school supplies to county families Tuesday evening as part of its annual Stuff the Bus fundraiser.
The organization worked with Frederick County Public Schools to run both an online fundraiser for supplies and to set up drop-off boxes for additional school supplies around the county, according to Erin Lawson, United Way of Frederick County's manager of resource development.
The money is used to buy additional school supplies. These supplies are combined with the ones collected from drop-off boxes.
FCPS works with United Way to decide where the greatest need is, Lawson said.
Lawson worked on the distribution at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints near Wyngate.
She estimated that the effort had provided supplies to around 1,300 students by 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
That location served students who would feed into Frederick High School, she said. Students were continuing to come in for supplies, and the drive continued until 6 p.m., Lawson said.
She is also a part of the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek, which helped with the fundraiser this year and led to more money coming in this year, Lawson said.
She estimated in a text message that $42,000 was raised for school supplies, with $22,000 from the Rotary Club.
Organizers have begun to run out of some supplies to distributed.
Next year, Lawson said, she will work on buying more of the things that went more quickly.
"Every year, we work to get a little bit better ... and make some changes on that for next year to serve as many students as possible with exactly what they need," Lawson said.
