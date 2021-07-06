The United Way of Frederick County kicked off its annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive Tuesday, mobilizing partnerships with Frederick County Public Schools and other community organizations to ensure that students in the county start next school year off with the tools they need to learn.
United Way and its community partners will be collecting and distributing school supplies to students in need through Aug. 4. To contribute to the cause, local businesses and organizations can host a bin collection or collect funds through a virtual drive that United Way can use to purchase school supplies in bulk through a partnership with local retailers.
In a Tuesday news release from United Way, Kristen Spear, the community agency school services coordinator at FCPS, said Stuff the Bus provides an invaluable service to students in the county who otherwise might not have access to the materials they need to be prepared to learn. The program is “quite simply a shining example of what school community partnerships are designed to do,” she added.
“When families, community groups, businesses and schools come together to support learning, students achieve more in school, stay in school longer, and enjoy the experience more,” Spear said. “Our heartfelt thanks go out to the Frederick community for making this possible once again.”
Many of the students who benefit from the annual initiative are from families that are Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed — or, “ALICE” — meaning that they work but are unable to afford the basic cost of living. Before the pandemic, 37 percent of households in the county were ALICE families, according to United Way officials. During the past year and a half, the financial need of these families has only increased.
Last year’s Stuff the Bus event provided school supplies for a record number of FCPS students — nearly 7,000, according to organizers. Community members donated just under 90,000 individual supplies with an estimated value of nearly $50,000.
This year, organizations including the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs, Middletown Valley People Helping People, the Urbana Food Pantry and the Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ are working together to reach more students.
For more than a decade, the Rev. Dr. Barbara Kershner Daniel has helped distribute school supplies to tens of thousands of Frederick city students in need. Daniel attributed the success of the school supply drive to the efforts of a variety of community partners.
“From the very beginning, this has been a collaboration with nonprofits, with the business community and with Frederick County Public Schools,” she said in Tuesday's release. “I can’t say enough about the social workers that I’ve had a chance to work so closely with for these 11 years, and the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek, the Religious Coalition, churches, and all kinds of people from the community who want to be a part of this.”
