Frederick County Public Schools is hiring a new chief legal counsel.

Steven Blivess will take over the cabinet-level district position on April 11, according to an FCPS news release. He will replace Jamie Cannon, who has been with the district for more than 15 years.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(2) comments

md831980

Jamie Cannon will be missed. Thank you, Jamie, for your many years of service to FCPS. I can count at least 26 years that she has been with the system.

Report Add Reply
BigAl

Ms Cannon was a true professional I hope she continues to practice law in the area Fair winds and following seas to you Jamie!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription