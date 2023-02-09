Frederick County Public Schools students have chosen Brooke Lieberman, a sophomore at Urbana High School, as the next student member of the Frederick County Board of Education.
Lieberman will serve a one-year term as a non-voting member of the board beginning July 1. Until then, she will shadow Lucas Tessarollo, a senior at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School and the current student member of the board.
Local middle and high school students participated in an online voting process to elect Lieberman. This was the 12th year the student board member was elected by online voting.
The other four finalists for the role were Zachary Davis, a junior at Linganore High School; Sofia Driver, a junior at Frederick High School; Michael Olson, a junior at Middletown High School; and Ishaan Srivastava, a junior at Urbana.
Lieberman used TikTok and Instagram to promote her campaign. She said she would prioritize student mental health and push for later school start times.
She also said the district should provide stronger financial assistance for students who need help paying for things like athletics uniforms or standardized test fees.
FCPS wrote in a news release Thursday that Lieberman has served as the president of Urbana's Buddies for Life Club, historian for the National Honor Society for Dance Arts and captain of the winter cheer team. She has participated in the school’s Student Government Association and Red Cross Club, the release said.
In addition to an application that the Frederick County Association of Student Councils’ (FCASC) Executive Board and SGA advisors reviewed, each candidate answered questions during a town hall forum that FCPS televised and posted online in January. Each also submitted a one-page online candidate statement.
