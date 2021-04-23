The Frederick County Board of Education has announced a vacancy on its Ethics Panel, according to school system officials.
The panel has an opening for a volunteer to serve a three-year term beginning July 1 and ending in June 2024.
Members of the Ethics Panel advise the board on ethics issues and review financial disclosure statements. The panel meets about three times per school year to fulfill responsibilities under the Maryland Ethics Law and Board Policy 109.
Members are expected to attend regularly scheduled meetings, which typically occur during the day. FCPS employees are not eligible to serve.
Anyone interested in applying for the vacancy should email a letter of interest, relevant background information and contact information to boe.committees@fcps.org by May 31. For more information, contact Executive Assistant Kathryn Fostik at 301-696-6917 for more information.
