The Frederick County Board of Education is phasing in changes to the rules that govern public comment in an attempt to run its meetings more efficiently, its president said.
Board President Sue Johnson explained some of the changes at the board's most recent meeting on March 22.
So far, the board has only come to a consensus on a couple of things: Time limits will be strictly enforced and FCPS students will be allowed to move up in line to speak.
However, Johnson said the board will discuss other potential changes at an upcoming administrative function meeting.
Those possible shifts include instituting an online sign-up system, allowing people to submit written comments for the public record, and verifying which organizations people claim to speak for.
Johnson said the board would consider prioritizing people whose comments pertained to an item on the meeting agenda.
Under the current system, people who wish to make a public comment must sign up in person just before the meeting begins. The sign-up sheet asks whether speakers are representing themselves or an organization.
Individuals have up to three minutes to speak. People representing organizations have up to five minutes.
The sign-up sheet asks what agenda item speakers wish to comment on, but Johnson said most people don't write anything in that spot.
Johnson began enforcing time limits more intentionally at last week's meeting. She shut down several speakers who attempted to continue talking once their time expired.
In an interview last month, Johnson said she would consider cutting off the microphone when a speaker's time was up.
The potential changes come after several months of lengthy and, at times, intense public comment sessions that have stretched board meetings past 11 p.m.
At the March 22 meeting, a man identified himself on the public comment sign-up sheet as Tommy Davis and said he was representing an organization called Tommy Davis LLC. No organization with that name is listed in the state of Maryland's business entity search function.
Johnson allowed him five minutes to speak, but warned him that in the future, the board would need to verify the existence of an organization before granting a speaker extra time.
She said the board might ask for a resolution from the organization confirming that an individual has the right to speak on behalf of the group.
Davis — who said he had a disability that affected his ability to speak quickly — ended up speaking for eight minutes at last week's meeting. He took time from a friend who had also signed up for public comment and said she would yield her time to Davis — something Johnson previously said was not allowed.
Johnson had to ask him seven times to stop speaking before he yielded the microphone.
At a board meeting on Feb. 22, a woman who used her public time to pray was allowed to speak for nearly double her allotted time.
The woman, who was speaking as an individual, began praying out loud with about 40 seconds left on her clock. She asked the audience to join her in prayer.
Before her three minutes expired, the countdown stopped, and she was ultimately allowed to speak for about five minutes and 30 seconds.
In an interview the next day, Johnson said the board's executive assistant stopped the clock to prevent the timer from interrupting the woman's prayer.
Johnson later said the move was "an attempt to be respectful."
Still, Johnson said, the assistant has been informed verbally and in writing that she could not do something like that again.
Johnson wrote in a text message Thursday that the board would likely discuss potential changes to public comment at its next meeting on April 19.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
